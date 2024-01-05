Waivers urged for new Chandler complex residents

Jan. 5—There's a plan to bring more apartments to the downtown Chandler area, but those future residents will likely have to sign a waiver before they can move in.

Grayhawk Residences plans to build 253 apartment units on just under four acres at the northeast corner of Frye Road and Nevada Street. So far, city staffers are unaware of any opposition to the project, which received the recommendation of the Planning & Zoning Commission Dec. 20.

However, the cement business across Nevada Street did have some concerns.

"We met three gentlemen from Cemex who had concerns," said Alisa Petterson, a senior city planner.

Two of those concerns were about possible complaints from future residents of the new multi-family development. The first is they would complain about the noise coming from their business.

The second is that they would not be happy to see cement trucks queued up on Frye Road between midnight and 7 a.m., which happens often.

The city is proposing those future residents will have to sign the waiver before they move in, saying they know in advance that they are moving in next to an industrial business and that they will be living near train tracks, which run on the west side of the cement business.

The city is also requiring the developer to take sound-proofing steps.

Considering the housing crunch in Chandler, many residents may be willing to deal with a little noise and occasional train whistles.

Grayhawk's residential buildings will have four stories and comprise a total 36 studio units, 117 one-bedroom, 90 two-bedroom and 10 three-bedroom apartments.

The parking would primarily be in a six-story garage that would be located in the middle of the apartment buildings, making it difficult to see from the street.

The 3.74 acres of land has been zoned for industrial use since 1975. The site has never been developed.

The applicant, attorney Charles Huellmantel of Huellmantel & Affiliates, is asking the city to rezone the property to a planned area development for multi-family residential and their preliminary development plan.

He is also asking for a mid-rise overlay to allow for heights up to 70 feet.

The only parts of the building that will be that high would be the overhead elevator controls in the parking garage.

The developer also plans to include six electric vehicle charging stations in the guest parking area for residents to use.

Most of the comments from P&Z commissioners centered on the parking and concerns that there may not be enough.

The city is currently considering increasing the number of required parking spaces for multifamily projects. However, this one is seeking approval under the current rules, which require one space for every studio or one-bedroom unit, and two spaces for every two- or three-bedroom unit.

The recommendation for the council next month will be to increase that to 1.5 for the smaller units, and 2.5 for the larger ones.

The complex would include a large signature blade sign at its entryway. And in addition to the parking garage, there would be limited street parking on Nevada (only 11 of the 414 spaces).

Petterson said the city looked at Cemex's concerns and believe they have been addressed. The waiver should protect them on two of their concerns.

The other two had to do with their cement trucks getting in and out of their business once residents move in to the apartments.

Petterson said the city's traffic engineer looked at both of their concerns and said they will not be an issue because the entryway into the parking garage would be more than 60 feet from the exit the cement trucks will be using.

The other concern was about making sure there is enough space on Nevada for the large cement trucks to make their turns.

Commissioners voted unanimously to recommend approval of the project to the City Council, which will likely consider the case in January.