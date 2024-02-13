Waiving storm-related rebuilding fees

TechCrunch

Motif Analytics, a startup specializing in sequence analytics for growth teams, today announced that it has raised a $5.7 million seed funding round led by Felicis and Amplify Partners. At its core Motif helps product teams find the patterns in how users interact with their tools. "So you have this sequence of events that the user is doing and then you can look and mark in your sequence: here is when a certain thing happened that might affect their actions," Motif co-founder and CEO Mikhail Panko told me.