'Wakanda Forever' Fans React To Finding Out Namor's Fish Stick Didn't Make Film's Final Cut: 'Give Namor His P***s Back!'

One of the newest characters introduced to us in Marvel’s Wakanda Forever was Namor. Portrayed by Mexican actor Tenoch Huerta, Namor is introduced to MCU fans as the king of the underwater nation, Talokan. With his mutant abilities to age slowly, breathe underwater, and fly in the air, Namor quickly swam into the hearts of every woman in theaters. Although we’re not supposed to like the villain, the handsome actor made lusting easy.

Amidst their lust, some fans noticed a few modifications to Namor that they weren’t too happy about. They were specifically concerned with Wakanda‘s new anti-hero and his superpower that weren’t fully revealed on the silver screen.

Allegedly, during the editing process, some digital shrinkage was done to Huerta’s private area. His costume of short swimming trunks left little to the imagination. The hide-and-seek bulge enticed some eagle-eyed fans to notice the editing staff had taken a little too much off the top and the bottom.

Twitter user @Belovasoup was the first to notice the reduction that no one asked for.

GIVE NAMOR HIS PENIS BACK pic.twitter.com/t5cdrtf0HC — soup ☆ ☻ !! loves libras (real) (@belovasoup) November 15, 2022

Accompanying side-by-side photos of Namor in the “Wakanda Forever” trailer and the final cut of Namor in the theatrical version of the film,

the user tweeted, “GIVE NAMOR HIS PENIS BACK,” in what we can assume was a stern voice.

The images were from a fight scene featuring the chiseled actor and the differences are pretty obvious.

Once the user called out “penis-gate,” other “Wakanda Forever” fans agreed there was something strange about Namor’s downsized member.

@KennieJD couldn’t imagine being the person in charge of minimizing Namor’s groin area for a nearly three-hour film

Ok but imagine having to edit the dick out frame by frame https://t.co/osqv5W8csm — IT’S KENNIE THE YEEHAWTIE (@KennieJD) November 16, 2022

@Bordigay also feels sorry for the person who had to do the job.

some poor vfx artist probably missed christmas because they had to digitally flatten this guys penis https://t.co/ln6rgWyvKa — nirv🏵 (@bordigay) November 16, 2022

Twitter user @buddyfuckr questioned why the actor was put in shorts that had let it all hang out from the start.



why put men in little teeny tiny itty bitty shorts if you're too much of a fucking coward to take them as they are . what is wrong with this world https://t.co/jgNXRhZNYZ — actually it's 'FRANKIEstien's monster' (@buddyfuckr) November 16, 2022

And @Alejandrobot called out the double standard seen in movies.

Imagine you step out of the changing room at your costume fitting and Kevin Feige looks at your dick and balls and says "We'll get rid of that in post" https://t.co/CVqpM1LbEL — Alejandro A. Arbona 🇵🇷 (@Alejandrobot) November 16, 2022

We’re not sure if the editing team had a goal when altering Huerta, but it didn’t make us like him any less.