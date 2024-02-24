The wake-up call: 75 has come to stay

Press-Citizen columnist Richard Hakes feels he has plenty of things to share with the world, even if others are more focused on Tik Tok.

A few days ago, I woke to an astounding thing.

Some 75-year-old guy was staring back at me from the bathroom mirror.

Wow, I said to myself. Just … wow.

Honestly, I never expected to make it this far. Genes rule, and Mom, Dad and two brothers died in their 60s, which means I’ve been on bonus time for a while now.

Bonus time is OK. It’s still time.

But how by the Thunderbolt of Zeus did this happen? Wasn’t I still that high school kid in the Laurens Elks letter jacket who snickered at the crotchety old farmers on the Spit & Whittle Bench downtown and cringed when an elderly relative grabbed my elbow for yet another mega-boring story from the Great Depression?

Now, I’m them.

That is so vividly apparent when I see my grandkids’ eyes glaze over in the midst of one of my treasured stories about growing up in small-town Iowa.

Stories like how we used to crawl out on the porch roof on hot summer nights, lie on our backs, stare at the stars and look for Sputnik. Or how we used to have epic dirt clod battles at the gravel pit.

Or like how delivering the Des Moines Tribune on my bike every day after school taught me how to manage money and deal with people – the good ones and the nasty tightwads as well.

That’s fascinating stuff, right? Why would any young kid want to sneak a glance at TikTok on the phone in their lap during a nice family 75th birthday dinner when Grampa is literally chock full of such enlightenment?

Ah yes. Now we have touched on what could be the great tragedy of being 75. You have these huge buckets of life-enhancing advice and stories carefully accumulated over three-quarters of a century − and nobody to force them on but the dog.

And yet, at 75, a guy cannot complain.

The reflections of an aging columnist

True, there are a few strange physical things going on these days. You might pick up little ailments nobody has ever heard of and can barely spell, like essential thrombocythemia or polymyalgia rheumatica. Treatable, mostly controllable things you can deal with thanks to modern medicine, but which put you on a first-name basis with your phlebotomist.

And, of course, there’s all the other normal old people stuff. Like dealing with hearing aids, cataracts, titanium knees and the multitude of discouraging age spots, skin tags, squamous cell carcinomas and other unpleasantries which keep your dermatologist buying name-brand groceries instead of the generic knockoffs.

The harsh truth is that in your mid-70s, things just seem to be slip-slidin’ away, as once foretold in song by our buddy Paul Simon. The next target down the road is 80, which unlike the first seven decades ending in zero, seems to mark the point at which just plain old becomes “seriously old.”

So, at 75, I guess you just keep on keepin’ on.

The good news is, I’m a lucky boy. I’m still upright most of the time, can walk at the pond, can drive to coffee, can still write a mildly cohesive sentence, and have not totally alienated the wife … yet.

And truly, if you can still recognize, appreciate, and hug those you love, including those eye-rolling adolescent grandkids around the dining room table, well, life remains good.

Those stinkers! Sometimes they laugh at me and sometimes they laugh with me.

But we’re all still laughing.

And that’s what counts.

Richard Hakes is an Iowa City Press-Citizen freelance columnist.

This article originally appeared on Ames Tribune: Hakes: Laugh and keep on keepin' on, even when things might be slip-slidin' away