Wake up call: Indian Brook Elementary School
FuboTV has filed filed an antitrust lawsuit against Disney, Fox and Warner Bros. Discovery after they announced launching a joint sports streaming service.
Uber, along with partners Mitsubishi Electric and autonomous robotics startup Cartken, are launching a service in Japan that will use self-driving sidewalk robots to deliver food to customers. Uber and Cartken, a startup founded in 2019 by former Google engineers behind the short-lived Bookbot, already operate a delivery service together in Fairfax, Virginia and Miami. It also brings in Mitsubishi Electric, a company that will supervise operations in Tokyo.
Amazon is preparing to make another attempt to break into India’s fast-growing fashion and lifestyle e-commerce sector, setting up a battle with rival Flipkart, owned by Walmart, Reliance's Ajio and SoftBank-backed upstart Meesho. The e-commerce giant plans to launch a "special store," called Bazaar, where it will not levy any "extra charges" to sellers offering unbranded and "trendy" fashion and lifestyle products, according to a communication the firm has sent to its partners.
Highsmith was driving home at night when he struck a man and a car on the road.
No. 1 UConn just lost its first game in two months.
Here's everything you need to know as we enter the offseason.
Aaron Judge missed 42 games last season after he injured his toe crashing through a fence at Dodger Stadium.
With the proposed update, people would no longer be expected to isolate themselves for five days.
Hello, classy lady! This TikTok popular J.Crew sweater is flattering on a range of sizes and is the ultimate transitional piece your closet craves.
‘Messi’s World Cup: The Rise of a Legend’ premieres this week. Here's what you need to know.
It's the pod that was promised. Matt Harmon and The Ringer's Benjamin Solak team up to go through every single new head coach and offensive coordinator hire this coaching cycle and ask one simple question: Is this an offensive ecosystem worth investing in next season?
Apple has updated the iPhone 15’s battery lifespan. The company said on Tuesday its latest iPhones can retain 80 percent of their original charging capacity after 1,000 cycles — double the company’s previous estimate.
The popular line of sprays and lotions is effective, affordable and easy to find.
It's time for the Concacaf W Gold Cup: kicking off tonight with the USWNT vs. Dominican Republic match.
On Tuesday, former YouTube “momfluencer” Ruby Franke was sentenced to up to 60 years in prison after pleading guilty to child abuse last year.
Investors are looking to Walmart earnings to provide insight into consumer resilience, while Nvidia's results loom large.
Should additional information come to light, the investigation could be reopened by authorities.
The United States Supreme Court rejects an appeal by pro-Trump lawyers Sidney Powell, Lin Wood and five others that challenged the sanctions issued by a district judge over their bogus claims that the 2020 election Michigan had been rigged against Trump.
The Ford Mustang Mach-E and F-150 Lightning were once in short supply, but the automaker has recently cut prices for both EVs.
YouTube is changing the design for creators' channels on the big screen, the company announced today. At the time, YouTube said that artist pages were part of a larger YouTube makeover that also included integrated voice search in the search bar, a menu redesign to make navigation easier, the addition of a new vertical video info menu and larger thumbnails, among other things. In a short video announcing the changes to creators' pages today, YouTube says that the update is focused on offering a more immersive layout design that "surfaces the most relevant content," and makes the Subscribe button easier to access.