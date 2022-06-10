'A wake-up call': Montgomery man gets life in prison following manslaughter conviction

A Montgomery man has been sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of manslaughter last month.

Willie Addison III, 42, of Montgomery, was sentenced to life in prison by Judge Jimmy Pool for the 2017 death of Broderick Shields, according to a news release from the Montgomery District Attorney’s Office.

On Jan. 15, 2017, Addison hit Shields, 64, in the head with a landscaping brick after Shields’ car ran out of gas in front of Addison’s home. When police and fire medics responded to the scene, Shields was found to have sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to Jackson Hospital.

Addison was initially charged with first-degree assault, but the charge was changed to murder after Shields’ death on Jan. 30, 2017.

A Montgomery County jury convicted him of the lesser charge of manslaughter last month, and according to a news release from the district attorney’s office from May 27, Addison’s prior convictions contributed to his receiving a life sentence.

“Extreme actions often result in extreme consequences and this sentencing should be a wake-up call to those in our City who choose to behave recklessly,” said District Attorney Daryl Bailey.

“Willie Addison could have helped Mr. Shields or given him a chance to seek assistance. Now, a family has an unfillable void in their hearts because of Willie Addison’s illogical reaction to someone running out of gas in front of his house. I hope Mr. Shields’ loved ones take some comfort in knowing this habitual criminal offender is off our streets for good and will never again have an opportunity to harm another one of our citizens.”

