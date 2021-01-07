In wake of Capitol violence, Stephanie Grisham, Melania Trump's chief of staff, has resigned

Catherine Garcia

Stephanie Grisham, first lady Melania Trump's chief of staff and the former White House communications director and press secretary, has resigned.

She submitted her resignation, effective immediately, on Wednesday afternoon, CNN reports, hours after a mob of President Trump supporters breached the Capitol building. Grisham has been part of Trump's orbit since 2015, when she worked in the press department of his campaign.

In a statement to The Hill, Grisham said it has "been an honor to serve the country in the White House. I am very proud to have been a part of Mrs. Trump's mission to help children everywhere, and proud of the many accomplishments of this administration."

Several other aides, angry over Trump's incitement of the mob, have also discussed resigning, a person with knowledge of the situation told CNN. Although Trump will leave office in just two weeks, and some of the aides are set to exit before then, they do not believe they can continue to serve the president for even one more day, the source said.

