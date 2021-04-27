In wake of Chauvin verdict, a look at policy changes that will curb police behavior

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Art Acevedo, Michael Nutter and Nancy La Vigne
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The conviction of Derek Chauvin continues to reverberate powerfully across our nation. There is celebration. There is relief. And let’s be honest — there is trepidation.

We would never understate the historic importance of this verdict, and the long-overdue moment of accountability it has produced. But a key question hangs ominously in the air: Will federal, state and local officials maintain momentum on policing reform or allow it to quietly slip back down the agenda?

The fact is, there is much more work to be done to prevent Americans — especially people of color — from unjustly dying during encounters with police. In the wake of George Floyd’s death, and those of Breonna Taylor, Daniel Prude and others, cities were quick to respond with policies that could have prevented such events. That’s commendable, but far too often, police reforms have been pushed through based on good intentions, rather than what the evidence says about their promise to produce intended results.

Damarra Atkins pays respect to George Floyd at a mural at George Floyd Square, Friday, April 23, 2021, in Minneapolis.
Damarra Atkins pays respect to George Floyd at a mural at George Floyd Square, Friday, April 23, 2021, in Minneapolis.

As members of the Council on Criminal Justice Task Force on Policing, our mission is to review more than two dozen of the most popular reform policies to determine how effective they will be in reducing violent encounters between officers and the public. We don’t just answer the question of whether these policies will work. We dig deep into research and the expertise of law enforcement and civil rights leaders to understand exactly how they work, and recommend provisions that will yield the greatest benefits for safety and justice.

COLUMN: Racism within police ranks: A look at the struggles of Black cops by a former officer

We began with three of the most common reform measures: banning chokeholds, requiring officers to intervene when they see peers using excessive force, and restricting no-knock warrants.

Banning chokeholds is just a starting point

In the wake of Floyd’s death, jurisdictions all over the country either adopted or considered bans on neck restraints.

Chokeholds and vascular holds can be effective and safe methods of control when properly applied. But we know that some officers will resort to any means necessary when faced with force. Too much can go wrong in the heat of the moment. Neck restraints should not just be banned in the short term, but also should be eliminated from training and replaced with less lethal methods of control.

Banning chokeholds is not a panacea. In fact, in 2019 fewer than 1% of civilian deaths involving law enforcement are caused by asphyxiation, according to data from FatalEncounters.org. City councils and statehouses that ban chokeholds then declare victory and move on will not see the drop in police killings we all seek. To reach that goal, we need policies that complement chokehold bans and address other factors at play when police use excessive force.

COLUMN: Jailhouse and schoolhouse: Education that gave me direction is doing the same for my inmates

One factor is the presence of other officers on the scene. Floyd died while three officers looked on. Duty-to-intervene policies are designed to prevent that type of inaction, but those rules are meaningless if they’re not enforced. And not all agencies have a policy. Those that don't should adopt one immediately. Officers who fail to intervene must be held accountable.

Not just duty to intervene, but duty to report

In addition, the reporting of all manner of misconduct — from the use of racist language to the verbal abuse of civilians, drinking on the job or other signs of officer stress that could lead to trouble — should be mandatory.

Given the powerful code of silence that characterizes police culture, enforcing mandatory reporting isn’t easy.

It requires supervisors to crack down on noncompliance, model appropriate behavior and foster an environment that discourages negative stereotypes, racial biases and other behaviors that allow officers to justify misconduct.

COLUMN: Martin Luther King III: 'Death penalty was never intended ... to give Black families like mine so-called justice'

But mandatory reporting is critical. By identifying early warning signs, it can help officers get the support they need while preventing mental illness, substance use disorders and other problems from influencing their interactions with residents.

No-knock warrants don't reduce crime

Along with chokehold bans and duty-to-intervene policies, the use of no-knock warrants has drawn increased scrutiny, especially after Taylor was shot and killed during a controversial nighttime raid conducted by Louisville police.

Most states allow no-knock warrants in some form. But our review concluded that the tactic is ineffective in reducing crime, dangerous to both civilians and officers and unreliable as a means to recover evidence.

No-knock warrants should be banned for all but the most severe threats to safety, such as hostage situations. Quick-knock warrants — the practice of entering a premise a few seconds after knocking — should be restricted as well. While ruled constitutional by the U.S. Supreme Court, quick-knocks are essentially identical in practice to no-knocks, especially when conducted in the dead of night.

POLICING THE USA: A look at race, justice, media

Thanks to a camera-equipped cellphone, Floyd’s death made the profound need for police reform undisputedly clear for millions of Americans. It’s now up to lawmakers and police executives to adopt policies that, if faithfully enforced and combined with other needed changes, can improve the fairness and effectiveness of our public safety practices.

Art Acevedo is chief of police in Miami. Michael Nutter is a former mayor of Philadelphia. Nancy La Vigne is executive director of the Council on Criminal Justice Task Force on Policing, on which Acevedo and Nutter serve.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: In wake of Chauvin verdict, a look at policies that will curb policing

Recommended Stories

  • Andrew Brown autopsy shows ‘kill shot to the back of the head,’ family attorney says

    The private autopsy results were shared Tuesday at an emotional news conference in downtown Elizabeth City.

  • Cummings ushered in secretive WhatsApp-encrypted ‘boys club’ style to government communications, say former Whitehall insiders

    ‘Things were done in a much more cryptic way. There was an effort to make sure that conversations weren’t traceable’

  • Rank all western Europe nations as low risk and provide tests for £10, demands Great Rail Journeys boss

    Exclusive: ‘You can’t run a business on speculation in the media about what countries will be green’

  • KC still doesn’t have public dashboard tracking citizen complaints about police

    Nine months after the City Council asked for a way to track use-of-force complaints, nothing has happened.

  • $271 million rent relief program is coming to SC. Here’s how to apply

    Eligible applicants may receive up to 12 months of assistance for rent and utility payments dating back to March 2020, and some may be considered for up to three months of additional assistance to cover future payments.

  • Vista Equity takes minority stake in Canada’s Vena with $242M investment

    Vena, a Canadian company focused on the Corporate Performance Management (CPM) software space, has raised $242 million in Series C funding from Vista Equity Partners. As part of the financing, Vista Equity is taking a minority stake in the company. The round follows $25 million in financing from CIBC Innovation Banking last September, and brings Vena’s total raised since its 2011 inception to over $363 million.

  • Boris Johnson's alleged 'bodies piled high' comment boosts Nicola Sturgeon, say Scottish Tories

    Douglas Ross has admitted the furore over Boris Johnson's alleged "bodies pile high" comment had delivered a Holyrood election boost to the SNP as the campaign enters its final sprint. The Scottish Tory leader said "anything that takes the focus away from Nicola Sturgeon's 14 years of failure" only benefitted the Nationalists as they seek a majority on May 6. Mr Johnson allegedly said back in October that he would rather "let the bodies pile high in their thousands" than impose another lockdown. Mr Ross said such comments would be "indefensible" and "utterly unacceptable" if made by anyone in elected office and he could not support anyone who made them. But he emphasised that Mr Johnson and 10 Downing Street have denied he made the remark and made clear his distaste for Dominic Cummings, who has made a series of allegations about the Prime Minister's conduct. Mr Ross resigned as a Scotland Office Minister in protest at Mr Cummings' trip to Barnard Castle in County Durham during lockdown last year.

  • Ushopal looks to charm China's beauty lovers with niche Western brands

    What will China's answer to Estée Lauder look like in the digital age? According to Ushopal, it will provide a seamless online and offline shopping experience, where China's savvy beauty shoppers get to discover niche, tasteful brands and learn their stories. Ushopal was founded in 2017 by J&J veteran Lu Guo as an "omni-channel" partner for luxury beauty brands at a time when online and offline consumption were increasingly merging in China.

  • Cities urge people to stay home on Dutch king's birthday

    Crowds gathered in cities across the Netherlands on Tuesday despite authorities urging people to stick to coronavirus social distancing regulations as the country marked the King's Day national holiday. This year, the celebrations for King Willem-Alexander's birthday came as lockdown fatigue is rising and a day before an easing of some restrictions even though hospitals are having to postpone regular medical procedures so they can focus on the high level of COVID-19 patients. Amsterdam's municipal authorities shut off access to two of the city's main parks by early afternoon and urged people to stay away from the Dutch capital, saying it was too busy.

  • Why Aaron's Stock Rocketed 25% in the First Hour of Trading Today

    Shares of rent-to-own specialist Aaron's took off after the company's earnings release. Here's a quick look at why.

  • Lawyers: Pathologist says Black man shot 5 times by deputies

    An independent autopsy shows that Andrew Brown Jr., a Black man killed by deputies in North Carolina, was shot five times, including in the back of the head, according to a report released Tuesday by family attorneys. A pathologist hired by Brown’s family examined his body on Sunday and noted four wounds to the right arm and one to the head, the report said. Brown was shot Wednesday by deputies serving drug-related search and arrest warrants in the eastern North Carolina town of Elizabeth City.

  • Regina King Opens Oscars With Remark On Derek Chauvin Verdict

    "If things had come differently this past week in Minneapolis, I may have traded in my heels for marching boots,” the "One Night In Miami" director said.

  • Video shows cops laughing at video of arrest of 73-year-old woman

    "Ready for the pop? Hear the pop?" officer Austin Hopp asked.

  • Former DFW radio host, accused of sexual assault in March, charged with another sex crime

    Justin Frazell, a longtime host on Fort Worth’s KFWR 95.9 The Ranch, was arrested Monday on a charge of indecent assault, according to Denton County jail records.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell claims prison guards stole her legal documents, intimidated her, and won’t let her sleep

    Prosecutors said the checks are routine, but a member of the three-person judicial panel questioned the claim

  • The most daring Oscars red carpet outfits from the past 50 years

    Stars like Celine Dion and Cher have worn daring looks to the Oscars. Here's the most daring look each year for the past 50 years.

  • Can You Have Alcohol After the COVID Vaccine?

    After a long year and a lot of anticipation, getting the COVID-19 vaccine can be cause for celebration, which for some might mean pouring a drink and toasting to their new immunity. But can alcohol interfere with your immune response? The short answer is that it depends on how much you drink. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times There is no evidence that having a drink or two can render any of the current COVID vaccines less effective. Some studies have even found that over the longer term, small or moderate amounts of alcohol might actually benefit the immune system by reducing inflammation. Heavy alcohol consumption, on the other hand, particularly over the long term, can suppress the immune system and potentially interfere with your vaccine response, experts say. Since it can take weeks after a COVID shot for the body to generate protective levels of antibodies against the novel coronavirus, anything that interferes with the immune response would be cause for concern. “If you are truly a moderate drinker, then there’s no risk of having a drink around the time of your vaccine,” said Ilhem Messaoudi, director of the Center for Virus Research at the University of California, Irvine, who has conducted research on the effects of alcohol on the immune response. “But be very cognizant of what moderate drinking really means. It’s dangerous to drink large amounts of alcohol because the effects on all biological systems, including the immune system, are pretty severe and they occur pretty quickly after you get out of that moderate zone.” Moderate drinking is generally defined as no more than two drinks a day for men and a maximum of one drink a day for women, whereas heavy drinking is defined as four or more drinks on any day for men and three or more drinks for women. Keep in mind that one “standard” drink is considered five ounces of wine, 1.5 ounces of distilled spirits, or 12 ounces of beer. Some of the first concerns about alcohol and COVID vaccination began circulating after a Russian health official who warned in December that people should avoid alcohol for two weeks before getting vaccinated and then abstain for another 42 days afterward. According to a Reuters report, the official claimed that alcohol could hamper the body’s ability to develop immunity against the novel coronavirus. Her warning sparked a fierce backlash in Russia, which has one of the world’s highest drinking rates. In the United States, some experts say they have heard similar concerns about whether it is safe to drink around the time of vaccination. “We’ve been getting a lot of questions from our patients about this,” said Dr. Angela Hewlett, an associate professor of infectious diseases who directs the COVID infectious diseases team at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. “Understandably, people who are receiving these vaccines want to make sure they’re doing all the right things to maximize their immune response.” Clinical trials of the COVID vaccines that are currently approved for use by the Food and Drug Administration did not specifically look at whether alcohol had any impact on the effectiveness of the vaccines, Hewlett said. It’s possible that there will be more information on that in the future. But for now, most of what is known comes from previous research, including studies that examined how alcohol affects the immune system in humans and whether it hinders the immune response in animals that received other vaccines. One thing that is clear from studies is that heavy alcohol consumption impairs the immune response and increases your susceptibility to bacterial and viral infections. It prevents immune cells from traveling to sites of infection and carrying out their duties, like destroying viruses, bacteria and infected cells; makes it easier for pathogens to invade your cells, and causes a host of other problems. In contrast, moderate drinking does not seem to have this effect. In one study, scientists exposed 391 people to five different respiratory viruses and found that moderate drinkers were less likely to develop colds, but not if they were smokers. In another study, Messaoudi and colleagues provided rhesus monkeys access to alcoholic beverages for seven months and then looked at how their bodies responded to a vaccine against poxvirus. Much like humans, some rhesus monkeys enjoy alcohol and will drink a lot, while others show less interest and will limit themselves to small amounts. The researchers found that the animals that were chronically heavy drinkers had a weak response to the vaccine. “They had almost a nonexistent immune response,” Messaoudi said. The animals that consumed only moderate amounts of alcohol, however, generated the strongest response to the vaccine, even compared to the teetotalers that consumed no alcohol at all. Studies in rats have found a similar pattern: Those consuming large amounts of alcohol have only a weak immune response to infections compared to animals given moderate amounts of alcohol or none at all. Other studies have found that when people drink moderately, it seems to lower inflammatory markers in their blood. Another reason to moderate your alcohol intake is that heavy drinking — along with the hangover that can ensue — can potentially amplify any side effects you might have from the COVID vaccine, including fever, malaise or body aches, and make you feel worse, said Hewlett of the University of Nebraska Medical Center. Hewlett chose not to drink after getting the COVID vaccine. But she said that people should feel free to imbibe so long as they drink within reason. “Having a glass of champagne probably won’t inhibit any immune response,” she said. “I think having a celebratory beverage in moderation is fine.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • More than 200 employees at Simon and Schuster call on company to stop publishing books by Trump-linked authors

    Employees say publisher ‘has chosen complicity in perpetuating white supremacy by publishing Mike Pence ‘

  • Fury as Rick Santorum dismisses Native Americans and claims ‘there was nothing here’ when colonists arrived

    Former GOP candidate and CNN contributor tells right-wing student group ‘there isn’t much Native American culture in American culture’

  • Florida advances bill to limit voting by mail and use of drop boxes in latest bid to restrict election access

    Democratic lawmakers describe new legislation as ‘Georgia lite’ after bill in neighbouring state