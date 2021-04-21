In wake of Chauvin's conviction, area leaders say more work needs to be done to prevent future violence

Apr. 21—While state, local and federal officials agreed Tuesday that justice prevailed in the conviction of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin on murder and manslaughter charges in the killing of George Floyd, they said that more needs to be done to prevent future incidents of Black people being killed by law enforcement.

A jury found Chauvin guilty Tuesday of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter in the killing of Floyd on May 25, 2020, when Chauvin knelt on Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes while the 46-year-old was handcuffed and face down on the pavement.

In a video posted to social media, Gov. Ned Lamont said the verdict "does not bring any comfort or sense of justice to the Floyd family or any of us.

"We're shocked this can happen over and over again in a country dedicated to the proposition that all men are created equal, with liberty, and justice for all," he said.

Attorney General William Tong said that while the conviction is a result of the legal process, it does not erase the grief and pain faced by George Floyd and his family.

"This trial may have given us accountability, but that is not the same thing as justice," Tong said in a written statement. "There is no justice for George Floyd, who was murdered. There is no justice for his family, who lost George and the lives they used to know."

The conviction, he said, is only the beginning of "the hard work ahead to overcome the hate and racism that sentences families and entire communities to grief, tragedy, and unending loss."

U.S. Rep. John B. Larson, D-1st District, is using the verdict as an opportunity to call for the passage of a comprehensive federal bill aimed at addressing police misconduct.

The George Floyd Justice in Policing Act would lower the criminal intent standard — from willful to knowing or reckless — to convict a law enforcement officer for misconduct in a federal prosecution.

The proposal, which cleared the U.S. House of Representatives in March, would establish a framework to prevent racial profiling by law enforcement throughout the country, limit unnecessary use of force, and prohibit no-knock warrants, chokeholds, and carotid holds.

Larson said passing the bill into law could help prevent deaths at the hands of law enforcement that have become commonplace.

State Treasurer Shawn T. Wooden, who is Black, said in a lengthy statement that he fears for the safety of his children and that Chauvin may not have been convicted had there not been a video of the entire incident.

"For far too long, our justice system has offered inconsistent protections to the rampant killings of unarmed Black and Brown Americans by police officers," Wooden wrote.

While stating that the verdict delivers accountability for the murder of Floyd, State Sen. M. Saud Anwar, D-South Windsor, said "justice will be served when society begins to treat all people equally at every level."

Keren Prescott, director of Power Up, a grassroots organization that has rallied throughout north central Connecticut for Black lives ever since Floyd's murder, said that while she was happy justice was done, she was still angry.

"I am angry that George Floyd was killed in the first place," she said. "I am angry that we will have to do this for Daunte Wright," who was fatally shot by police April 11 not far from where Floyd died during a traffic stop. "I don't feel any safer than I did a year ago or 10 years ago," Prescott added.

East Hartford Mayor Marcia Leclerc said even when justice has prevailed it does not "return a life lost to a family and a community.

"Families still mourn and nothing can reduce their deep pain and sorrow or the unimaginable needed to restore faith in a system meant to protect," she said.

For East Hartford Councilman Donald Bell, the conviction of Chauvin was an emotional moment for him.

"We have seen over our history that a lot of Black Americans have been killed and there has not been any justice for them," he said. "It is a small victory, but it also comes with a new trauma because we all watched what happened last year. For me, there has never been a greater urgency for transformative change."

Several residents and area town officials remained hopeful that the landmark conviction would be a catalyst for change in addressing systematic racism in the country.

"Today's verdict shows that justice and accountability are part of our system," said South Windsor Mayor Andrew Paterna. "It shows that any respect for the rights of individuals is alive and well in America. The goal of any police department, day in and day out, is to maintain peace and harmony within the community."

State Rep. Michael Winkler, D-Vernon, agreed.

"I was glad to see that Chauvin's department did not try to justify his actions and I am hoping that this will mark the beginning of the end of the 'us-versus-them era' and the beginning of a common set of expectations between the police and the community," he said.

Enfield Councilman Carl Sferrazza, who served with the Enfield Police Department for 38 years, retiring in 2018 as the police chief, said that in the Chauvin case, the officers "acted inappropriately and criminally."

"Unfortunately, we can't bring Mr. Floyd back so it's not justice, but maybe what we had today was accountability," he said. "It shouldn't overshadow the work officers do and the risk they take."

Coventry Councilwoman Lisa Conant wrote in a Facebook message to a reporter that today a Black man's "life and humanity was recognized by a judicial system that has for so many times and so many years refused to do just that."

Tolland Councilman Steven Jones said that while more work was needed, the verdict was a step in the right direction for the country to "recognize treating everyone as equals and ensuring all receive the dignity and respect they deserve."

Peter T. Szymonik, a Glastonbury resident wrote: "Floyd was no saint. But he was executed. There is no other word for it."

