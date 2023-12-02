Wake Co. Detention Officer grateful after inmates helped save her life
A Wake County detention officer is expressing her gratitude for the inmates who jumped into action and potentially saved her life in November.
The Longhorns were dominant in their 49-21 victory.
This stunner is the real deal and comes in all the letters of the alphabet.
Amazon has revealed the first glimpse into its Fallout series, which comes out next spring. It's set in what was once Los Angeles, 200 years after a nuclear war. The show is based on the best-selling video game series and stars Yellowjackets actor Ella Purnell.
It's got Dreamhouses, pink Corvettes and everything else you need to build your Barbie World!
Snag a popular portable charger for $16, a massage gun for nearly 60% off, a coffee mug warmer for $26 and more great deals.
Also on deck: family-friendly Hasbro games on markdown, Beats wireless headphones for under $100, a snuggly electric blanket for half off and much, much more.
We also found a Fire TV for a mere $65 and a 15-piece knife set slashed by over 60%.
Keller avoided prison time after apologizing for his actions on Jan. 6.
Where will KD rank among NBA scorers when his career is over?
Oprah-approved pj's, Hoka house shoes and an extendable Swiffer duster are just some of the finds we obsessed over last month.
These phone-focused juice boxes make everything easier, from charging to traveling.
These vehicles are our Editors' Picks for November 2023.
Investors are looking to Fed Chair Jerome Powell to potentially shed light on whether an interest rate cut lies ahead.
Over 81,000 fans swear by this smart home security system.
Check out our fantasy football rankings for Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season, with help for every position.
A federal appeals court rules that civil lawsuits seeking damages against former President Donald Trump for his role in inciting the U.S. Capitol riot carried out by his supporters on Jan. 6, 2021, can proceed.
While "Squid Game: The Challenge" has topped Netflix's charts, participants have accused the production company of mistreatment.
Elon Musk's explosive call-out of Disney CEO Bob Iger highlights a fundamental conflict in how the world's richest individual views speech and advertising on his platform X.
A fresh 2023 closing high is in reach for stocks on Thursday as investors digest further data that shows inflation is cooling.
It's never great when you match a feat by the 2015-16 Sixers.