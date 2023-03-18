‘Wake up Columbus, stop the violence.’ Locals gather to remember victims, raise awareness

“I got on my knees and kneeled, asking the Lord to save my son.”

April 11, 2021 was a day that “completely shattered” Jemeka Hall’s life. On that day, her son Demetrius Daniels was the victim of a drive-by shooting.

She said her son was “...very wise and a respectful young man with an old man’s soul.”

Hall was one of the dozens of people who came to the civic center on a cold, windy Saturday to participate in an event hosted by 100 Women On The Move, Inc. in hopes of raising awareness of violence in Columbus. Fourteen people have died in violent homicides this year.

Cars with the names of homicide victims written on their sides were escorted through Columbus streets by Muscogee County Sheriff’s deputies. Vehicles pulled to the side of the road as the motorcade drove by.

Columbus Police Chief Freddie Blackmon speaks Saturday afternoon to participants in the “Stop the Violence Motorcade” event after they returned to the parking lot at the Columbus Civic Center. 03/18/2023

Columbus Police Chief Freddie Blackmon told the crowd it takes the entire community to address violence. He said the police department would, “...go continuously into our high crime areas and arrest those individuals who are taking part in violent criminal activity.”

He said authorities will indict those taking part in gangs or gang-related activities.

“Where there’s hopelessness, we have to be able to work together and restore hope in every person in our community,” Blackmon said.

Shirley Davis, president of 100 Women on the Move Inc., speaks with participants in the “Stop the Violence Motorcade” event after they returned to the Columbus Civic Center.

Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman spoke at the event as well, emphasizing that Columbus must address poverty, violence and mental health issues, all “with the same tenacity.”

He told attendees that the homicide rate decreased from 2021 to 2022 and that his office seized more than 313 firearms from gang members and others, as well as $2.3 million worth of drugs in last year.

“We want to let the drug dealers, we want to let the gang members, and we want to let these people that have criminal enterprises in Columbus, Georgia/Muscogee County know that we’re not playing with you,” he said.

Pastor Thaddeus Spencer stood before the crowd, taking off his jacket to illustrate a point:

“There comes a time you got to get out of your comfort zone,” he said.

Spencer went on to ask the audience to make a difference in the problem before re-donning his coat.

“It’s time to dress up, it’s time to get up, and it’s time to shut up and get to moving,” he said. “It’s a job for all of us.”