What Wake County’s $1.86 billion budget proposal could mean for taxes, schools, staff

Wake County Manager David Ellis presented his proposed $1.86 billion budget Monday evening, calling it a “reasonable reflection” of the community’s needs.

The spending plan includes a property tax increase, more money for the local school system and raises for Wake County’s employees.

“It addresses the challenges created by continued population growth, as well as the lingering effects of COVID-19,” Ellis said. “This proposal also enhances our ability to keep our residents safe, reimagines how we do business, provides equitable access to our programs and services, and ensures we always put the people of Wake County first.”

The budget provides funding for social services, public health, libraries, the sheriff’s office, Wake Technical Community College and the Wake County Public School System. A majority of Wake County’s money comes from property taxes and sales tax revenue.

For the more than $175 million in additional funding requests from county departments, the school system and Wake Tech this year, Ellis said there is only $65 million in newly available revenue.

Would Wake County property taxes go up?

The proposed budget recommends a 3.25-cent tax-rate increase, or just over 5%, bringing the property tax rate to 65.2 cents per $100 of assessed property value.

A penny of the proposed tax-rate increase reflects voters approving nearly $900 million in bonds for Wake Tech and the Wake County Public School System in 2022.

If approved, the tax increase would cost the owner of a $300,000 home $98 more in county property taxes a year, for a total of $1,956.

Ellis also proposed a 2-cent increase for the fire tax district bringing it to 12.27 cents per $100 of property valuation. The fire tax district funds fire services in the unincorporated parts of Wake County and in the town of Wendell.

Would WCPSS get more local money?

The local school system receives funding from local, state and federal sources. The proposed Wake County budget recommends a $40 million increase, for a total of $634 million in local money for WCPSS.

Story continues

That falls short of what Superintendent Catty Moore requested. Her proposed budget includes a $55.8 million, or 9%, increase in local education funding, for a total of $649 million.

The Wake County Board of Education will vote on a recommended budget Tuesday.

Wake Tech would also get a boost in local money with a $2.4 million increase for a total of $32.5 million from the county.

In total, funding for WCPSS and Wake Tech make up 57% of Wake County’s budget.

Would Wake County employees get raises?

Wake County, like several other local governments, faces a difficult employer market. The county government has a 10% vacancy rate and had a turnover rate of nearly 15.5% in 2022. The county has about 4,400 full-time employees.

Ellis is recommending a merit pay increase ranging from 2% to 6.5%.

There were more than 200 vacancies in the Wake County Sheriff’s Office. The proposed budget includes pay increases for starting Wake County deputies and detention officers, at $50,540.

The proposed budget also includes money for new positions including 15 in the child welfare program, 20 in EMS and six new sheriff’s office.

What happens next?

There are four public hearings for people to give their feedback on the budget.

People can also submit their budget feedback online by visiting wake.gov/budget.

The Wake County Board of Commissioners will also hold budget work sessions at 2 p.m. May 8 and 9 a.m. May 22. A final vote is scheduled for 5 p.m. June 5.