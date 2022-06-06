Wake County approves $1.7 billion budget with bigger property tax increase

The Wake County commissioners passed a $1.7 billion budget Monday night that raises the county tax rate more than originally proposed.

The increase of nearly 2 cents per $100 of assessed property value will provide more money for the Wake County Public Schools System, though it falls short of the school board’s full request.

“We’re proud to adopt this budget, which invests in areas where the commission wants to make significant strides to benefit our community,” said Sig Hutchinson, chair of the Wake County Board of Commissioners. “It shows that we care about our residents and are committed to expanding the programs and services that improve safety, health and the wellbeing of our people, so they can thrive.”

The $1.7 billion budget that County Manager David Ellis proposed in May included a 1.5 cent tax-rate increase.

The tax increase in the budget approved Monday is 1.95 cents per $100 of assessed property value.

The owner of a $337,000 home, the average assessed home value in Wake County, will pay about $66 more per year in county property tax. The county tax is in addition to property taxes levied by city and town governments.

The proposed budget recommended $38 million more for schools, fora total of $582.5 million.

However, Superintendent Cathy Moore had requested a $56 million increase in local funding, mostly to pay for employee raises, The News & Observer previously reported.

After three public hearings and budget work sessions, the commissioners agreed to increase the school allotment by $50 million.

Other budget items of note:

Increases the Wake County Board of Commissioner salary by nearly 64%, from $28,588 to $46,856. That’s less than the 132% increase that was considered during a recent committee meeting.





Adds 210 new positions, including in Wake EMS and the fire departments.

Gives the county’s 4,500 employees aa 3.1% cost-of-living increase and merit raises ranging from 2% to 6%.

Restores library hours cuts during the pandemic.

The entire budget can be found online at wakegov.com/budget.

This story is breaking and will be updated as more information becomes available.