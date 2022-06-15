Wake County charter school teacher faces charges of indecent liberties with a student

A longtime Wake County charter school teacher was arrested Wednesday on charges of taking indecent liberties with a child after Zebulon Police said a student came forward to complain.

In a Facebook post, Zebulon Police said Miguel Bonano, 64, of Yaxley Hall Drive in Raleigh, was arrested Wednesday on charges of indecent liberties with a student and indecent liberties with a child. Bonano has been a teacher at East Wake Academy. since 2003.

Zebulon Police said the investigation began after receiving a complaint on May 25 of inappropriate sexual conduct by a teacher at East Wake Academy. Police said they worked closely with the charter school and the Wake County district attorney to investigate the complaint.

“We commend the courage and bravery of the student who came forward,” Zebulon Police said. “Their fearlessness likely saved another student from having to endure what they did. We should all aspire to have such valor.”

Bonano is being held in the Wake County Jail under a $25,000 bond. Police are asking current or former students who think they may have information pertinent to the case to contact Detective Marcella Abate at 919-823-1825.

“School should be a place for students to feel safe,” according to the press release. “Teachers are our children’s guardians when they are at school. Any activity that threatens the sanctity of the school house has no place in this community and our officers will work tirelessly to make certain our children are protected.”

Police said they would not have had a successful investigation without the cooperation, assistance and support of East Wake Academy.