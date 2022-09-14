Wake County closed investigation into Cary mom one month before children’s deaths

A Cary woman accused of killing her two small daughters was investigated for alleged neglect three times in the past three years, the most recent case weeks before the girls died, public records show.

Launice Shanique Battle, 27, is charged with murder in the deaths of her two children Aug. 27. The girls were 3 and 2.

Records from the Wake County Department of Health and Human Services obtained by The News & Observer show the family was investigated three times by Child Protective Services (CPS) since 2019. The most recent visit occurred on July 8 of this year.

Two of the three investigations involved concerns about the parents not taking a child to medical appointments or follow-up on medical appointments.

In the first case, reported July 23, 2019, services were provided and the case was closed Oct. 1, 2019, records show.

In the second case, reported June 4, 2020, the department found services were needed and provided home visits and parenting education among other measures., records show. The case was closed April 8, 2021.

The most recent CPS case, reported July 7, 2022, followed another accusation of neglect, but this time the department’s decision was “services not recommended.”

“It was confirmed that mother was taking child to medical appointments, child was gaining weight, medical collaterals reported no concerns, and family members reported no concerns,” the report said.

“Mother appropriately responded to medical needs of the child,” it continued. “Mother reported using verbal redirection as a method of discipline for all children. Family received 40/week of Home Health Services to assist the mother in caring for child who was disabled.”

CPS closed this case July 27.

One month later, police responded to what a 911 caller described as the “suspicious deaths” of two children at Duke Raleigh Hospital. Battle was arrested soon after. Police have not yet said how the girls died.

Battle made her first court appearance Aug. 29, and she is due back in court Monday. She is being held without bail in the Wake County jail.