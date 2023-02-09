Wake County DA closes investigation into AG Stein over campaign ads

The Wake County district attorney is closing her investigation into Attorney General Josh Stein over campaign ads.

District Attorney Lorrin Freeman was attempting to criminally charge Stein for violating a more than 90-year-old law that says a person can’t knowingly make false statements against their political opponent.

PREVIOUS: Appeals panel blocks law’s use in NC campaign ad prosecution

The case is tied to 2020 campaign ads against Stein’s Republican opponent, Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O’Neill.

O’Neill’s complaint cited the law while demanding that the board investigate a political ad that accused the Republican of letting more than a thousand rape kits go untested. O’Neill said the ad was false because police agencies, not prosecutors, are responsible for testing the kits.

Stein and his allies have said the ad is truthful and was designed to counter false statements that O’Neill made during the campaign that Stein had failed to act on more than 15,000 untested rape kits since becoming attorney general in 2017.

On Thursday, the court of appeals unanimously granted the preliminary injunction sought by Stein.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

(WATCH BELOW: North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein announces campaign for governor)