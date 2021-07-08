Wake County deputy shot with AK-47 while serving eviction leaves hospital

The Wake County sheriff’s deputy shot at a Raleigh apartment complex last month was released from the hospital Wednesday, Sheriff Gerald Baker said Wednesday night.

Sgt. Ronald Waller faces ongoing rehabilitation and physical therapy and will continue his recovery from home, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Waller was shot on the morning of June 2 while serving a civil process at the River Birch at Town Center Apartments off Old Wake Forest Road in Raleigh, the release stated.

Baker has said the veteran deputy was shot with an AK-47 assault rifle while serving an eviction notice, The News & Observer previously reported.

A suspect, Eddie Dewain Craig, 32, was charged with two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to kill, three counts of attempted murder, three counts of assault on a law enforcement officer with a firearm and assault With a dangerous weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, according to Raleigh police.

Donation fund at SECU branches

People who want to support Waller and his family can visit any State Employee Credit Union of North Carolina branch to donate to the “Ronald Waller Fund.”

Donations also can be mailed to: State Employees Credit Union NC c/o Ronald Waller Fund, 1595 Corporation Parkway, Raleigh, NC 27604

“The Waller family would like to publicly thank everyone for their prayers and concern and requests privacy as Sgt. Waller continues to recover from his injuries,” the sheriff’s office stated in the release.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.