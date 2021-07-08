Wake County deputy shot with AK-47 while serving eviction leaves hospital

Mark Schultz
·1 min read

The Wake County sheriff’s deputy shot at a Raleigh apartment complex last month was released from the hospital Wednesday, Sheriff Gerald Baker said Wednesday night.

Sgt. Ronald Waller faces ongoing rehabilitation and physical therapy and will continue his recovery from home, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Waller was shot on the morning of June 2 while serving a civil process at the River Birch at Town Center Apartments off Old Wake Forest Road in Raleigh, the release stated.

Baker has said the veteran deputy was shot with an AK-47 assault rifle while serving an eviction notice, The News & Observer previously reported.

A suspect, Eddie Dewain Craig, 32, was charged with two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to kill, three counts of attempted murder, three counts of assault on a law enforcement officer with a firearm and assault With a dangerous weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, according to Raleigh police.

Donation fund at SECU branches

People who want to support Waller and his family can visit any State Employee Credit Union of North Carolina branch to donate to the “Ronald Waller Fund.”

Donations also can be mailed to: State Employees Credit Union NC c/o Ronald Waller Fund, 1595 Corporation Parkway, Raleigh, NC 27604

“The Waller family would like to publicly thank everyone for their prayers and concern and requests privacy as Sgt. Waller continues to recover from his injuries,” the sheriff’s office stated in the release.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • College students helping rural communities sign up for COVID vaccine

    The non-profit Central Valley Workers Center is focused on providing resources for those who need them most.

  • S&P 500, Nasdaq post record closing highs after Fed minutes

    U.S. stocks ended higher on Wednesday and the S&P 500 and Nasdaq notched record closing highs after minutes from the last Federal Reserve meeting indicated officials may not be ready yet to move on tightening policy. According to the minutes of the U.S. central bank's June policy meeting, Fed officials felt substantial further progress on the economic recovery "was generally seen as not having yet been met," but agreed they should be poised to act if inflation or other risks materialized. "I read this as effectively a dovish set of notes simply because they don't feel as a group that they have enough certainty around the situation to make any changes at all," said Brad McMillan, chief investment officer at Commonwealth Financial Network in Waltham, Massachusetts.

  • Bear scratches sleeping man’s leg after entering his camper, Alaska troopers say

    The bear later had to be killed at Fourth of July Beach near Seward, troopers say.

  • ‘They need to see themselves’: NC libraries push for AAPI representation in kids books

    There are efforts to increase diversity among children’s books collections in Chapel Hill and Wake County, particularly by acquiring books with Asian American and Pacific Islander characters.

  • Teen dies after jumping from moving car during argument with mom, Texas sheriff says

    The driver who hit the teen drove away, officials said.

  • Firefighters douse ship that exploded at major port in Dubai

    Firefighting boats on Thursday poured cascades of water on a container ship that had erupted in a fiery explosion at Dubai's main port the previous night, rocking the commercial hub of the United Arab Emirates. Satellite images captured by Planet Labs Inc. and analyzed by The Associated Press showed that intensive efforts to cool the Ocean Trader were continuing some 12 hours after the blast at Jebel Ali port, as fireboats doused the area with water.

  • Family of teen who was killed asks for help finding driver responsible

    The cousins of the girl who jumped out of a car on I-45 know the crash wasn't on purpose, but feel the driver should "at least have the respect to wait" for police.

  • North Texas man attempts to prostitute 8-year-old for $800 an hour, sheriff says

    The 27-year-old was charged with promotion of prostitution of a person under 18.

  • Indiana detective fatally shot in 'ambush' while working at FBI office

    The suspect in the shooting was shot by an FBI agent and taken to a nearby hospital, according to the FBI, which is investigating the case.

  • Sanger police officer arrested for sexual battery

    Officer Torrence was immediately placed on administrative leave and the case was given to the Fresno County Sheriff's Office for investigation.

  • Actress Suzzanne Douglas Dies at 64

    The Root is sad to report that award-winning actress, dancer, singer and composer Suzzanne Douglas has died. The news of her passing was made public and confirmed by a handful of Douglas’ close friends and family.

  • 'Deranged' Ex-Postal Worker Accused Of Murdering Utah Mother Of Four

    A man has been arrested for murder after police located a missing mother’s body near a Utah river on the Fourth of July. William O’Reilly, 75, once worked with Masako Yamada Kenley, 53, at the United States Postal Service. In a news release the Sandy City Police Department said O’Reilly is now being charged in her death with counts of aggravated murder, desecration of a corpse, and obstruction of justice. Kenley was last seen on Friday at around 4:00 p.m. in the city of Midvale in Salt Lake Coun

  • Texas Woman Who Felt She Was Being Watched Catches Scary Sight On Night-Vision Cameras

    Adriana Garcia's intuition proved correct.

  • College Football Star Ladarius Clardy Dead at 18 After More Than 50 Shots Are Fired at His Car

    "This case cannot go unsolved," Escambia County Sheriff Chip W. Simmons said at a July 1 press conference. "There's a family that's grieving, there's a community that's grieving."

  • Demon-obsessed teenager convicted of murdering UK sisters

    A 19-year-old British man was convicted Tuesday of murdering two sisters as they celebrated a birthday in a London park, a crime driven by the deluded belief that the killings would help him win a lottery jackpot. The victims’ mother, Mina Smallman, a retired Church of England archdeacon, has criticized the way police responded when her daughters were reported missing on the evening of June 6, 2020.

  • Haiti's future uncertain after brazen slaying of president

    PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — An already struggling and chaotic Haiti stumbled into an uncertain future Thursday, reeling from the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse followed by a reported gunbattle in which authorities said police killed four suspects in the murder, detained two others and freed three officers being held hostage. Officials pledged to find all those responsible for the predawn raid on Moïse’s house early Wednesday that left the president shot to death and his wife, Martine Moïse, critically wounded. “The pursuit of the mercenaries continues,” Léon Charles, director of Haiti’s National Police, said Wednesday night in announcing the arrests of suspects.

  • Illinois woman held down by police, forced to strip naked

    “When they pulled me over, they didn’t really explain to me, they just pulled me out of my car,” Ariel Harrison said. The McDonough County Sheriff’s Office in Illinois is facing fierce criticism after a 31-year-old Black mother of three was held down inside a jail cell and forcibly stripped naked in front of male officers. Ariel Harrison, who is partially blind, had just left a liquor store and was driving around Macomb County on Oct. 26, 2019, when she was pulled over by police for allegedly driving recklessly.

  • Wife of Former Prison Guard Who Had Affair With Child Killer Susan Smith Speaks Out

    The wife of a former prison guard is speaking out about his past sexual affair behind bars with Susan Smith, who is serving a life sentence for murdering her children.

  • Three Asian Students Brutally Attacked by ‘Gang’ of Teens in Australia

    Police in Queensland, Australia are investigating a vicious attack by a group of teens against a trio of Asian students late last month. The incident, which was caught on video, reportedly occurred outside a shopping center in Inala, a suburb in the city of Brisbane, on June 27. One of the attackers is believed to have filmed the scene.

  • 2 bodies found inside ‘mangled’ car that teen couple disappeared in, CA officials say

    “I can’t believe I’m going to be burying my son.”