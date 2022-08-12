Wake County deputy shot and killed. ‘We will find who’s responsible,’ sheriff says.

A sheriff’s deputy was shot and killed late Thursday night in eastern Wake County, the Sheriff’s Office reported.

The shooting occurred near a gas station on Auburn Knightdale Road and Battle Bridge Road, reported ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner.

“It breaks my heart to report that a member of this office was fatally wounded sometime after 11 o’clock last night in the line of duty,” Sheriff Gerald Baker, his eyes red, said at a news conference Friday, asking for prayers.

It is with sadness to share that a @WakeSheriff deputy was fatally shot while in the line duty earlier this morning. Please pray for the deputy’s family and this agency. — Wake County Sheriff's Office, Raleigh, N.C. (@WakeSheriff) August 12, 2022

“We will find who’s responsible for this loss,” Baker said.

The name of the deputy or the circumstances of the deputy’s death have not been released.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.