Wake County deputy shot during eviction in Raleigh, Sheriff’s Office says

A Wake County sheriff’s deputy was taken to the hospital Wednesday morning with a gunshot wound, a sheriff’s official said.

The deputy was shot during an eviction process, said Wake County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Eric Curry.

Law enforcement officers are on scene at the River Birch Apartments on Old Wake Forest Road in Raleigh, the sheriff’s office said on Twitter.

@WakeSheriff deputy injured following a shooting. Law enforcement on scene at River Birch Apartments on Old Wake Forest Road. — Wake County Sheriff's Office, Raleigh, N.C. (@WakeSheriff) June 2, 2021

The incident occurred at Torquay Crossing, a private street at the apartment complex, Curry said.

There have been numerous stories of evictions turning violent in recent years. In 2020, a sheriff’s deputy in South Carolina was fatally shot while serving an eviction notice, the Associated Press reported at the time.

The is a breaking story that will be updated as more information becomes available.