Wake County expands rent and utility assistance with $33 million in federal funding

Ben Sessoms
·4 min read

Wake County has begun accepting applications for its rental assistance program with $33 million in federal funding from the COVID-19 stimulus passed by Congress in late December.

Due to its large population, the federal government allocated $19 million in rental assistance directly to Wake County and $14 million to the City of Raleigh from the nationwide amount of $25 billion in rental assistance passed in the December stimulus.

Both the city and county have approved these funds to be administered through the House Wake! COVID-19 Financial Assistance Program, which began back in late September with $6 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, or CARES, funding.

Due to that limited funding, the county initially only covered rent and utility payments for six months and required that the landlord agree to provide a 25% discount in rent for the subsequent three months.

“We were trying to stretch the dollars as far as we possibly could,” said Lorena McDowell, Wake County’s housing department director, in an interview with the N&O.

McDowell said the three-month period was to help tenants facing eviction after CARES Act funding expired at the end of December and until Congress passed more COVID-19 stimulus.

With the increase in federal funding, the county is now able to pay back rent and utility payments going back to April of last year and up to 12 months in future payments.

The three-month discount stipulation for landlords is no longer required.

These changes are partly due to federal guidelines that require them and because of the increase in funding, McDowell said.

“We’re excited that we’ll be able to help more renters,” she said. “We’re excited that we’ll be able to do more for our landlords that are also really struggling in this time.”

The program had received 2,492 applications before it stopped accepting them on Jan. 31.

Since the county started accepting again on Monday, it has received over 300 applications, according to data from the county.

Tenants in Wake County can apply for the rent and utility assistance at housewake.org. Tenants can also apply by calling (919) 899-9911 or emailing housing@telamon.org.

How Wake County’s rental assistance program works

To be eligible for the assistance, the tenant household must be 80% or below the area median income, which is just over $80,000 in Wake County as of 2019, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Wake County will prioritize those at 50% or less of the median income.

Tenants must have previously qualified for unemployment payments, had income loss or incurred some other financial hardship due to the pandemic.

The county is also providing utility assistance for electric, water, sewer, gas, oil, trash, recycling and internet.

Tenants must recertify eligibility every three months due to federal requirements. Additional assistance after the first three months is also dependent on funding.

If a tenant is accepted, Wake County will provide for all rent and utility costs for the first three months.

After those first three months, those over 50% of the area median income must begin paying 30% of the costs while the county covers the rest.

For those below the 50% threshold, the county will continue to cover all of the costs.

People can apply for assistance for only utilities, and the county will cover all of those costs regardless of income.

Rent and utility payments from the county go directly to landlords and utility companies.

If a landlord does not agree to the rent assistance, the county will provide free legal services for tenants in partnership with Legal Aid of North Carolina.

More assistance for Wake County on the way

On Thursday, President Joe Biden signed the American Rescue Plan Act which includes another $21.6 billion in rent assistance. Wake County and the City of Raleigh will receive a not yet specified amount of that funding as well.

Gov. Roy Cooper signed state H.B. 196 on Thursday. A part of that bill allocates the $546.5 million in the December federal stimulus that went directly to North Carolina.

As part of the bill, Wake County will receive another $16.8 million from the state.

Some state officials and affordable housing advocates have criticized H.B. 196 for complicating statewide rent assistance due to the funding cap it imposes on each county.

Help us cover your community through The News & Observer's partnership with Report For America. Contribute now to help fund reporting on housing affordability in the Triangle, and to support new reporters.

Donate now

Recommended Stories

  • 25 photos of Kate Middleton and Prince William showing rare PDA

    The prince and Duchess of Cambridge rarely engage in PDA - show affection in public - but there are candid pictures of them kissing, hugging, & more.

  • Post-Brexit plunge in exports caused by 'unique factors' says David Frost

    Boris Johnson to rule out second Scottish independence referendum Government under pressure to back Sarah Everard vigil The Mash Report’s politics didn’t get it cancelled – being irrelevant did Fraser Nelson: No 10 needs to admit a third wave could happen Coronavirus latest news: Add warning over severe reactions to AstraZeneca vaccine, says EU Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial Boris Johnson's Europe adviser David Frost has said the 40 per cent drop in exports to the UK in the month after Brexit was caused by a "unique" set of factors that are "starting to unwind". Figures published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) today show that overall goods exports from the UK fell by £5.3 billion - 19.3 per cent. That was driven by a £5.6 billion, or 40.7 per cent, plunge in exports of goods to the EU. But while Brexit played a factor, Lord Frost insisted that stockpiling and lockdown were also behind the drop in cross-border trade. The newly-promoted Cabinet Office minister said that January's "unique combination of factors made it inevitable that we would see some unusual figures", but insisted that "caution should be applied". He added: "These effects are starting to unwind. The latest information indicates that overall freight volumes between the UK and the EU have been back to their normal levels for over a month now, ie since the start of February."

  • Lawmaker demands U.S. Postal Service turn over vehicle contract

    The chairwoman of the House Oversight and Reform Committee on Friday demanded the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) release a contract it awarded to Oshkosh Corp that could be worth $6 billion to build up to 165,000 next-generation delivery vehicles. Some Democrats in Congress have been critical that the USPS awarded a multibillion-dollar, 10-year contract to Oshkosh Defense, a unit of Oshkosh Corp, to build a mix of gasoline-powered and electric delivery vehicles instead of choosing Workhorse Group Inc to build an all-electric fleet.

  • Car bomb kills at least 7, injures 53 in Afghan Herat province

    A powerful car bomb near a police station on Friday night killed at least seven people and wounded more than 50 others in Afghanistan's western Herat province, officials said. Herat Governor Sayed Abdul Wahid Qatali said several women and children were among the dead. He added that at least 53 people, including civilians and security forces, were hurt when a van packed with explosives went off in a crowded part of the city in the evening.

  • Severe kidney problems seen with COVID-19; second vaccine dose should not be delayed for cancer patients

    The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. Sudden kidney problems from severe COVID-19 appear to be worse, and longer-lasting, than kidney problems that develop in other seriously ill patients, a new study found. Doctors at five hospitals in Connecticut and Rhode Island studied 182 patients with COVID-19-associated acute kidney injury (AKI) and 1,430 patients with AKI not associated with the coronavirus.

  • Prince Charles is all too aware of his gilded cage

    Among the many incendiary charges the Duke of Sussex made in his drive-by shooting of the Royal Family this week, one struck me as especially wounding for his father. Prince Harry told Oprah: “My father and brother, they are trapped; they don’t get to leave. For the family they very much have this mentality of: ‘this is just how it is, this is how it is meant to be; you can’t change it, we’ve all been through it’.” He then graciously added, as if to mitigate this corrosive bombshell: “and I have great sympathy for that.” Asked if he would have left ‘the Firm’ if he hadn’t married the Duchess, the Duke replied: “No, I wouldn’t have been able to, because I myself was trapped as well; I didn’t see a way out. I was trapped but I didn’t know I was trapped.” The implication of this, of course, is that the Prince of Wales had never developed the mentality to question his destiny, accepting life in the gilded cage of the British monarchy in exchange for the throne. I know this not to be true. Charles has always been acutely aware he was in a straitjacket – in a life he had to lead even though, given his character and personality, it was not one he would have chosen himself.

  • Senior Biden officials to confront Chinese counterparts in Anchorage on U.S., ally concerns

    Following the Trump administration’s increasingly bitter relations with China, senior Biden officials are in the process of setting the tone for a competitive coexistence with Beijing before a meeting with their Chinese counterparts in Alaska next Thursday.

  • Gwyneth Paltrow says she's willing to be in another Marvel movie - if she can film it in 'a day or two'

    Don't expect a Pepper Potts standalone movie anytime soon. Gwyneth Paltrow only wants "small" appearances in the MCU going forward.

  • Nixon's White House counsel, who played a key role in the Watergate scandal, says Trump could get indicted by the Manhattan DA within days

    John Dean, who turned on Nixon and became a key witness in the Watergate coverup, was commenting on Michael Cohen's latest activity.

  • Chuck Schumer Schools Meghan McCain: Your Father Would Have Given Biden a ‘Chance’

    The View/ABCSenator Chuck Schumer (D-NY) knew what he was doing when he used his decades-long relationship with former Republican colleague John McCain to refute Meghan McCain’s criticism of Joe Biden on The View Thursday morning.After fielding a handful of questions about the $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill, the Senate Majority Leader turned to the only conservative member of the show’s panel, who began by acknowledging how long they have known each other. “My family loves you, I think of you as a very intellectually honest man,” McCain said. “I really do, even though we disagree on many things.”When Schumer replied by telling her how much he “loved” and “misses” her dad, McCain thanked him and said, “That’s why it’s weird to interview you, but there we go.” Then came her question: “You were a vocal critic of Trump’s immigration policy of separating the children from their families at the border. And you called it cruel, inhumane and ‘so unlike the America we have known.’”“It happened under Obama and kids are still being detained under President Biden,” she continued, failing to draw a distinction between detention and family separation, “and his press secretary Jen Psaki admitted they have to get their act together with their border policy. Why haven’t you been as critical of President Biden as you were of President Trump? And for Republicans like me that are confused that this is still going on, and there seems to be a different media narrative, can you bring me some clarity?”“Yes, and it’s a good question, Meghan, as always,” Schumer said, speaking to the 36-year-old pundit a bit like she was a child. “You always ask good questions, even when we don’t agree.”He went on to explain that Biden “inherited a huge mess on immigration” that’s “not going to be cleaned up in a month” and that “his view of immigration is not like Donald Trump’s, who was nasty, negative, horrible to immigrants.”“His view is more like your father’s view and my view, which is compassionate but also competent,” Schumer said, invoking John McCain. “One of the problems with the Trump administration is they had such incompetence. So they are rolling up their sleeves and working on this. I think it will get better in the next few months. If it doesn’t, I will go to them and say, ‘You’ve got to do better,’ and if they don’t, I will be public.”“But I’ve got to give them a little bit of a chance because they inherited a big, big mess created by Donald Trump, whose views on immigrants—it just turned me off so, to be so nasty to these people and to separate the children from the parents and not care about it,” he continued. “Your father would have been out there speaking against Trump, and I’ll bet—I don’t know, I don’t want to speak for him—but he may have given Joe Biden a chance too.”Whoopi Goldberg let out a knowing laugh on that line before throwing to commercial.Meghan McCain Melts Down: ‘We’re Just Deplorable Neanderthals!’Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Psaki refuses to give Trump credit for vaccine rollout and says it was an 'incredible effort by science and by medical experts'

    "If I wasn't President, you wouldn't be getting that beautiful 'shot' for 5 years, at best," former President Donald Trump said earlier this week.

  • 100 million Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in US

    Nation reaches milestone in public health crisis

  • Trump's own Pentagon chief says rioters wouldn't have stormed the Capitol if it hadn't been for the president's speech

    "Would anybody have marched on the Capitol, and tried to overrun the Capitol, without the president's speech?" he asked.

  • 22 photos show how Prince Harry and Prince William's relationship has changed through the years

    Prince William once said he and his brother were "uniquely bonded because of what we've been through."

  • 'What are you doing, brother?': CNN host Don Lemon blasts GOP Sen. Tim Scott for 'gaslighting' people by claiming 'woke supremacy is as bad as white supremacy'

    "Were the woke supremacists carrying the Confederate battle flag in the nation's Capitol?" Don Lemon asked on Wednesday.

  • What Republicans don't get: Biden's oversized COVID relief package is a new start for America

    Republicans are evaluating COVID relief through the same cynical, partisan filter of the past. They assume voters will forget the pain of the last year.

  • Biden's $1.9T rescue signed, and now things get tougher

    Tough as it was for Democrats, passing President Joe Biden’s sweeping $1.9 trillion COVID-19 rescue package into law was the easy part. Now, they are hunkering down to push the next priorities in Biden’s agenda forward past what, so far, has been a wall of entrenched Republican opposition in the so-very-split Congress. Popular legislation to expand voting rights, raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour and develop the president’s “Build Back Better” infrastructure package are all on deck this spring and into summer.

  • ‘Everybody shouldn’t be voting’: Arizona Republican defends voter restrictions as GOP pushes ‘fraud’ claims

    ‘We have to look at the quality of votes’

  • Stephen Colbert Mocks Trump’s ‘Unbelievably Sad’ Vaccine Statement

    CBSStephen Colbert opened The Late Show on Thursday—one year to the day since COVID-19 was officially deemed a pandemic—by playing a slightly altered version of the new PSA featuring four former presidents.In addition to clips of Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter each promoting vaccinations, this one included Donald Trump predicting that the virus would magically “go away” without the need for a vaccine.In reality, the 45th president was nowhere to be seen in the ad, which premiered online Thursday morning. After dusting off his W. impression to make fun of Bush for picking a baseball game as the thing he’s most looking forward to doing now that he’s been vaccinated, Colbert addressed the one living former president who is conspicuously missing.“Maybe his invite got lost in the mail… because he destroyed the postal service!” the host joked. “Ol’ 45 was left out of the POTUS PSA party, but he did put out his own statement about the vaccine.”Jon Stewart Emerges to Dunk on Tucker Carlson: ‘I Apologize... to Dicks’From there, he read aloud the “statement” that Trump would rather have tweeted: “I hope that everyone remembers when they’re getting the COVID-19 (often referred to as the China Virus) Vaccine, that if I wasn’t president, you wouldn’t be getting that beautiful ‘shot’ for 5 years, at best, and probably wouldn’t be getting it at all. I hope everyone remembers!”“First of all, that’s unbelievably sad,” Colbert replied. “Second, pathetic. Third, how did we even find out about this statement? He can’t tweet this stuff! Did he just print it out and staple it to telephone poles around Palm Beach? He might as well have just released ‘Ex-prez will take credit, and teach you guitar!’”“We banned him from Twitter,” he concluded. “Can we ban him from paper? Is that possible?”For more, listen and subscribe to The Last Laugh podcast.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Doug Emhoff shared how his law school students reacted to having the second gentleman as their teacher

    Doug Emhoff's law school students found it "odd" that their professor is married to the vice president of the United States.