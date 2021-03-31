Wake County high school student faces additional rape, kidnapping charges

Ashad Hajela
·2 min read

A Wake County high school student charged with the statutory rape of a 12-year-old now faces additional rape and kidnapping charges.

Michael Campbell McGill, 18, was charged with second-degree forcible rape and first-degree kidnapping Tuesday.

He was charged with first-degree statutory rape in January.

Under North Carolina law, a person is guilty of first-degree statutory rape when the person has vaginal intercourse with a child under the age of 13 and the person is at least 12 years old and at least four years old than the child.

According to the City-County Bureau of Identification (CCBI), McGill is accused of second-degree forcible rape in September 2019.

According to a report from the Cary Police Department, the statutory rape incident was reported at Middle Creek High School on Nov. 30, 2020.

The kidnapping charges are related to an incident reported on Nov. 27, according to the CCBI.

During McGill’s first court appearance, Assistant District Attorney Melanie Shekita told WRAL that McGill gave a girl a ride. Her family contacted law enforcement after she told them what happened.

McGill played high school football at Middle Creek High School in Cary and Clayton High School in Johnston County and went back and forth between the schools, according to information from Wake County and Johnston County schools. But he did not attend either school at the time of the November offense.

He enrolled at Middle Creek in the second semester in 2018, did one more semester, then moved to Clayton High School for a semester. He then returned to Middle Creek for part of the 2019-20 school year.

Most recently, he was a quarterback at AHOP Christian Leadership Academy, according to a video he posted on his Twitter account in January 2020. His most recent post was on Nov. 23, 2020. “Still unreal man blessed to part of a great season @AcademyAhop,” he wrote.

AHOP Christian Leadership Chief Administrator Damien Fields would not confirm whether McGill was a student at the school when The News & Observer reached out in February. He said he had no comment about the charges against McGill.

McGill remains in Wake County Jail on more than $2 million bail.

Recommended Stories

  • For 'Mank,' it wasn't impossible to track down L.A.'s history. But it sure wasn't easy

    Production designer Donald Graham Burt had to erase signs of modern life even as he sought to re-create the early days of Hollywood.

  • Pakistani PM rules out general lockdown

    Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday ruled out a general lockdown while acknowledging the country was going through a third wave of the pandemic. Pakistan reported 4,757 new infections and 78 deaths on March 30, with two thirds of ventilators and around 80% of beds with oxygen facilities in major cities occupied. Pakistan has opted for what officials call "smart lockdowns" -- short-term restrictions imposed often at neighbourhood level -- to try to tame the disease while keeping the economy afloat.

  • Prison Fugitive Featured on Netflix’s ‘Unsolved Mysteries’ Sought in LA Area

    After nearly 50 years on the lam, authorities believe they are closing in on convicted murderer and prison escapee Lester Eubanks, who was recently featured on Netflix’s “Unsolved Mysteries.” The escaped convict, now 77, is believed to be in the Los Angeles area, according to the U.S. Marshals Service, which recently reviewed photographs of Eubanks working and socializing. “We believe that he may have never left the Greater Los Angeles area,” Deputy U.S. Marshal David Siler said on Saturday, according to NBC Los Angeles. “We know that he has a footprint there, we know that he has associates throughout the area, we just need to talk to those people.” Also Read: Animal Planet's 'Extinct or Alive' Actually Finds Its First 'Extinct' Species Alive During Filming TheWrap attempted to reach the U.S. Marshals on Wednesday, but our calls were not immediately returned. Eubanks, who is on the Marshals Service’s list of its 15 most wanted fugitives, is wanted by the Ohio Adult Parole Authority for escape. In December 1973, Eubanks walked away from the custody of the Ohio Department of Corrections while on a temporary honor furlough to go Christmas shopping unescorted, according to he U.S. Marshals. That was a reward for good behavior. At the time of his escape, Eubanks was serving a life sentence for the November 1965 murder and attempted rape of 14-year-old Mary Ellen Deener, whom he bludgeoned to death. Eubanks had previously been sentenced with the death penalty, but the sentence was commuted to life in prison without parole in 1972. The Eubanks story was chronicled in Episode 9, “Death Row Fugitive.” Also Read: Escaped Killer Lester Eubanks From Netflix's 'Unsolved Mysteries Is Alive, Authorities Say “While the Eubanks’ case is designated as a cold case, I want to assure the public our investigation into his whereabouts is very active,” U.S. Marshals Service Deputy Director David Anderson said in a press release back in 2018, on the 45th anniversary of Eubanks’ escape. “I have total confidence in our deputies and our law enforcement partners who are determined to make sure Eubanks’ last days are spent in a prison cell where justice intended it.” “I think about this case every day and the little girl who was killed,” Siler said at the time. “In law enforcement, there are cases that keep you up at night; this is one of those cases.” Netflix revived “Unsolved Mysteries” in 2020, which was technically the show’s 15th season. Also Read: 'Unsolved Mysteries': This 'Little Clue' Could Be Key To Solving JoAnn Romain's Case The USMS established the 15 Most Wanted Fugitive Program in 1983 to prioritize investigation & apprehension of some of the country’s most dangerous fugitives. Rewards up to $25,000 are offered for information leading to arrests. Submit a tip. https://t.co/G9Ve0bpFv2. pic.twitter.com/BJG0jeEUpz — U.S. Marshals (@USMarshalsHQ) February 25, 2021 Read original story Prison Fugitive Featured on Netflix’s ‘Unsolved Mysteries’ Sought in LA Area At TheWrap

  • Watergate figure G. Gordon Liddy dies at age 90

    G. Gordon Liddy, a brash former FBI agent who helped orchestrate the 1972 Watergate break-in, a crime that began the unraveling of Richard Nixon's presidency, died on Tuesday at the age of 90. Liddy, who parlayed his Watergate infamy into a 20-year career as a conservative talk-radio host, died surrounded by family at the home of his daughter in Mount Vernon, Virginia, his son, Thomas P. Liddy, told Reuters by telephone. "He had a full life, and it just had run its course," the younger Liddy said of his father, adding that COVID-19 was not a factor.

  • Matt Gaetz Under Investigation For Possible Sexual Relations With Teenager: Report

    Sources say the Florida Republican may have violated federal sex trafficking laws.

  • A Twitch streamer with a Guinness World Record in Rock Band 2 was arrested on charges of child rape

    Robert Paz, known on Twitch as Prod1gyX, has been arrested in Seattle on charges of "child molestation" and "rape of a child."

  • Vaccines are working. The latest surge in Covid cases proves that.

    Younger, unvaccinated people appear to be driving the latest uptick in Covid-19 cases.

  • Indonesia recovers cockpit voice recorder of crashed Sriwijaya Air jet

    Indonesia has recovered the cockpit voice recorder from a Sriwijaya Air jet that crashed into the Java Sea in January, and the air accident investigator said on Wednesday it could take up to a week to be able to listen to the recording. The report included information from the flight data recorder (FDR). The CVR of Srwijiaya flight 182 was located late on Tuesday, Indonesia's transport minister told a media conference.

  • Price gets 1st shutout of season, Montreal tops Oilers 4-0

    Brendan Gallagher and Artturi Lehkonen each had a goal and an assist and the Montreal Canadiens returned from lengthy break and beat the Edmonton Oilers 4-0 on Tuesday night. Montreal was playing for the first time since a 5-4 home shootout victory over the Vancouver Canucks on March 20. Two days later, Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Joel Armia went on the NHL’s COVID list.

  • Dead 'Game of Thrones' characters to be resurrected for Broadway production

    A prequel to the hit HBO fantasy series "Game of Thrones" is headed to Broadway, developed by George R.R. Martin and playwright Duncan Macmillan.

  • Scheifele has 2 goals, assist as Jets beat Flames 5-1

    Mark Scheifele had two goals and an assist and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Calgary Flames 5-1 Monday night. Nate Thompson, Andrew Copp and Pierre-Luc Dubois also scored for Winnipeg. Nikolaj Ehlers had three assists and Kyle Connor added two.

  • Man who killed his mother arrested in attack on Asian woman in NYC

    The attack was one of two in recent days in the city that are part of a nationwide surge in hate crimes against Asians and Asian Americans.

  • Wisconsin Supreme Court strikes down statewide mask mandate

    Wisconsin's Supreme Court struck down Gov. Tony Evers' (D) statewide mask mandate on Wednesday by ruling against multiple emergency declarations made during the pandemic, AP reports.State of play: The court ruled that the governor overstepped his powers by issuing multiple emergency declarations for the pandemic, lasting longer than 60 days, without approval from the state legislature. The ruling invalidates the current mask mandate in the state, which was set to expire next Monday. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBackground: Evers issued the mandate in early February, almost immediately after the state legislature voted to repeal his previous order.He said last month that his efforts to implement coronavirus restrictions to protect Wisconsinites have been met with "lawsuits, political rhetoric, and obstruction," citing the legislature's vote.The backdrop: Coronavirus cases are ticking up in the U.S. again, as some states relax restrictions amid rising vaccinations. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Rochelle Walensky pleaded Americans on Monday to not let up on public health measures. Go deeper: Biden urges governors to reinstate mask mandatesMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • The Army is buying thousands of the 'awesome' new rifle that is fast becoming the sniper weapon of choice for the US military

    A US Army sniper previously told Insider this new sniper rifle is "awesome" and said that they are excited to get their hands on it.

  • I'm an Amazon delivery driver who's had to pee in water bottles and eat lunch in my van. I hate the new surveillance cameras and feel like I'm always being watched.

    Angel Rajal, 26, started doing deliveries in Las Vegas in July and calls the cameras Amazon has set up an "invasion of privacy."

  • Michigan man pleads guilty to smashing teen's face with bike lock because he was Black

    Lee Mouat, 43, of Newport, Michigan faces 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to beating a Black teen because of his race.

  • Georgia's Republican Party accused of illegally accepting in-kind contributions from an election integrity nonprofit in a new FEC complaint

    Campaign Legal Center Action and Common Cause Georgia say that the Georgia GOP publicly but unlawfully accepted campaign help from True the Vote.

  • Ships that detoured around Africa to avoid the Suez Canal blockage may not arrive any faster and risk causing port backlogs when they do

    At least 27 ships rerouted while the Suez Canal was blocked. Since the canal was reopened Monday, that may prove to be the wrong call.

  • New York police arrest man in attack on Asian woman in hate crime case

    New York City police said on Wednesday they arrested a convicted murderer on charges of attacking a 65-year-old Asian woman on a street, an assault captured on a video that went viral amid a rise in anti-Asian hate crimes in the United States. Brandon Elliot, 38, was identified as the man seen in the video kicking the woman to the ground and then kicking her several more times on Monday near Times Square in midtown Manhattan, the New York Police Department said in a statement. Elliot, who was on lifetime parole after serving a prison term for murdering his mother, faces several assault and hate-crime charges, police said.

  • 'Delighted' Queen makes first public appearance in nearly five months

    The Queen ventured beyond the walls of Windsor Castle today for her first public appearance in nearly five months, as she marked the centenary of the Royal Australian Air Force. Her Majesty, 94, attended a short service at the Commonwealth War Graves Commission (CWGC) Air Forces Memorial in Runnymede, Surrey. Dressed in lime green, and wearing an Australian wattle brooch presented to her on her first tour of Australia in 1954, she said she was "delighted" to be out and about. On arrival at the memorial, which she opened in 1953, the Queen remarked on how long it had been since her last visit. She added: "You've got a good day for it. It's a very windy spot normally." The event began with a flypast by the Red Arrows, using only white smoke instead of the familiar red, white and blue as their smoke pods are in for maintenance. During the ceremony, a wreath was laid on behalf of the Queen by her new equerry, Major Thomas White, before the monarch viewed panels bearing the names of Australian war dead and met serving RAAF personnel. Speaking to one RAAF officer about working with Typhoon jets in Northumberland, the Queen asked if they were "being sent off to chase the Russians?" He replied: "That's correct Ma'am, it's a lot of fun for us."