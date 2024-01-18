Wake County homeowners get shock as new property assessments arrive
New assessments are being sent out this week, and some people are reporting their home value soared as high as 80%.
New assessments are being sent out this week, and some people are reporting their home value soared as high as 80%.
If you're a first-time home buyer, you have several options when it comes to getting a mortgage.
You'll be all set for winter with this cozy 10-pack, loved by 32,000+ fans.
A mortgage is a specific type of loan used to purchase a home. Here's what you need to know.
A deep-clean for your fridge is surprisingly simple — but absolutely necessary. We'll walk you through it!
Jake Fischer and Dan Devine react to the trade that sent Pascal Siakam from the Raptors to the Pacers, wonder what Bruce Brown’s trade market is and hand out some NBA midseason awards.
It's looking like Adrian Beltre, Joe Mauer, Todd Helton and Billy Wagner will get the call Tuesday.
Avowed will hit Xbox Series X/S, PC and Game Pass in the fall.
Amazon Prime Video is said to be downsizing its Africa and Middle East operations in a move that will affect teams in the two regions; according to a Variety report, the company will instead focus on European originals. Following the changes, Prime Video will stop contracting originals in Africa and Middle East markets. Additionally, the company plans to split the European team into two groups: the EU Established to focus on the U.K., Germany, Italy, France, and Spain markets and the EU Emerging to oversee operations in Benelux (Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg), the Nordics, and Central and Eastern Europe, the report said.
You owe taxes if you use Venmo for work or selling items for a profit, but the IRS has delayed implementation of a new $600 reporting threshold.
A sizable drop in profits at many regional banks in the fourth quarter was a reminder of how challenging 2023 was. The problem is 2024 may not be much better.
There's an ever-expanding world of wellness wearables and fitness trackers targeting consumers with shiny promises of the personal value to be had if they monitor stuff like their heart rate, activity and sleep -- from smart watches, bands and rings, to smart scales, CGMs (continuous glucose monitors) and more. While such products look novel (and may have promise), there's a risk of unproven assessments misleading users about their health and/or making them anxious -- especially if people assume outputs are more meaningful than they actually are.
We finally have a release date for Ninja Theory's Hellblade sequel: May 21, 2024.
Here's everything you need to know about the league's Feb. 8 trade deadline.
People who aren't part of BookTok are still catching up on its influence.
See how much the 2023 child tax credit is worth, how to claim it on your federal tax return, and differences in the child tax credit 2023 vs. 2022’s credit.
Carl Eschenbach sees AI as a tool that will help augment workers' abilities and help them navigate their career paths.
Inter Miami is about to embark on a preseason tour that will take them all around the globe. It will net the organization millions, but will it compromise the team's ability to win games?
She recommends ditching expensive formulas and sticking with this tried-and-true favorite — it's 35% off right now.
The European Commission has sent requests for information (RFI) to 17 platforms subject to algorithmic transparency regulations under the bloc's Digital Services Act (DSA), it said today. The list of very large online platforms (VLOPs) and very large online search engines (VLOSEs) that have been sent RFIs is as follows: AliExpress, Amazon Store, (iOS) App Store, Bing, Booking.com, Facebook, Google Search, Google Play, Google Maps, Google Shopping, Instagram, LinkedIn, Pinterest, Snapchat, TikTok, YouTube and Zalando. "These VLOPs and VLOSEs are requested to provide more information on the measures they have taken to comply with the [DSA] obligation to give access, without undue delay, to the data that is publicly accessible on their online interface to eligible researchers," the Commission wrote in a press release.
Internet monitoring firms say a near-total internet blackout in Gaza is reaching its seventh day, the longest outage of the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict so far. Doug Madory, the director of internet analysis at Kentik, told TechCrunch in a Signal message that this is the “longest internet blackout ever and longer than all of the previous blackouts combined” in Gaza.