Wake County’s longest-serving K9 ‘accidentally shot and killed’ by Knightdale police officer

A Wake County K9 was accidentally shot and killed by a Knightdale police officer, according to the Wake County Sheriff’s Office and Knightdale police.

Around 12:30 a.m. Friday, K9 Santos, a German Shepherd, was shot while searching for a suspect after a traffic stop on North Smithfield Road.

“At some point during the track, the Knightdale officer unintentionally fired their weapon, striking the deputy’s K9,” a statement from the Knightdale police stated.

Santos was rushed to the emergency clinic at N.C. State University’s Veterinary Hospital.

“Regrettably, the K9 did not survive,” a Knightdale police statement said.

The officer involved is “very distraught,” and an internal affairs investigation has been launched into the shooting, according to the statement.

Santos was known for “protecting his handler with a fierce determination,” according to the statement from the Sheriff’s Office.

Santos began serving in Wake County in 2016, making him the longest-serving K9 in the department.