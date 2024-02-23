Wake County is losing tree canopy to development. Can these baby trees stem the loss?

Seedlings need lots of TLC when being planted in the ground with hopes of growing into strong, healthy trees.

A planter will dig a hole two or three times as wide as the roots of the baby tree, making sure to cut away any damaged roots and provide water to keep the soil moist, before filling the hole with more soil and tamping down the dirt to remove air pockets.

Then, all that is needed are water, sunlight, nutrients and time.

This week, Wake County crews planted over 1,600 seedlings across four grassy acres near the N.C. 54/N.C. 540 interchange in Morrisville.

The goal is to reverse the loss of tree canopy in the county after a study found 11,122 acres were lost from 2010 to 2022, an area twice the size of William B. Umstead State Park. Tree canopy is the amount of land covered by trees, trunks, branches and leaves.

During those years, the county’s population grew from 900,993 to 1.15 million people.

In Raleigh, 1,305 acres of tree canopy, almost 12% of the total, were lost. Cary, Holly Springs and Apex lost a combined 5,281 acres.

Over their 40-year lifetime, the trees — a mix of oaks, pines and cypress — will capture about 28 million gallons of rainfall and prevent 3.7 million gallons of runoff, according to the county. They will also store more than 5.4 million pounds of carbon dioxide, removing the heat-trapping gas from the atmosphere.

The reforestation pilot program is one of many Initiatives leaders say will help make the area more sustainable as Wake County grows.

Trees are an important part of ensuring the area remains livable as they “help clean the air, filter the water and mitigate the impacts of climate change,” Wake County Commissioner Chairwoman Shinica Thomas said in a news release.

How do baby trees help the environment?

Within the first few weeks to a month, the growth of the saplings will be subtle with small increases in height and new leaves or branches, according to Joseph Joyner, a senior consultant with Davey Resource Group, LLC, the company partnering with Wake County on the reforestation project.

“Significant growth and visual changes such as increased height and foliage density are more likely to become evident after several months to a year as the seedlings establish their root systems,” Joyner said. “Even young trees begin contributing to ecosystem benefits including soil stabilization, erosion control and microclimate regulation.”

As the trees continue to grow, their root systems play an crucial role In preventing runoff by stabilizing soil and enhancing water infiltration, while the trunk, branches, and leaves provide habitats and air quality improvements. They also begin to look more appealing, Joyner explained.

“The key driver of tree benefits Is canopy cover, so as healthy trees grow and get maintained, the magnitude of benefits Increases,” he said.





Choosing native trees to plant in Morrisville was intended to create a resilient ecosystem and to increase the chance of long-term success.





“Natives are adapted to regional conditions,” he said. “Natives are hardy, low maintenance and may require less water than other ornamentals.”

Broadleaf trees, like the oak trees planted, tend to catch more rainfall while fast-growing trees, like the loblolly pines planted, can isolate carbon dioxide quicker, Joyner said.

Wake County’s reforestation efforts

The reforestation project is headed by Joyner’s group, the county, and the state Department of Transportation.

There are 404,879 potential areas for trees to be planted across more than 80,000 acres in Wake County, as identified tree canopy study. The N.C. 54/N.C. 540 Interchange was Ideal for the pilot program because of how much land was available, its location and visibility from both roadways, the county said.

“Scheduled plantings, Including the recent reforestation pilot, are occurring on public lands as they will be protected from development,” said Liz Oliver, a project administrator for Wake County’s Planning, Development and Inspections division. “The county Is also looking for planting opportunities through private partnerships.”

Some Wake County municipalities encourage residents to participate in plantings to help restore lost trees. Cary’s “My Tree, Our Tree” program offers free native tree saplings for people to plant in their own yards. Oliver said Initiatives like these are Important to “create a more sustainable community.”

“By addressing environmental, social and economic factors,” she said. “They promote everything from reforestation efforts and biodiversity, to positively influencing green infrastructure equity. The success of these initiatives depends on effective planning, community involvement and long-term follow-up.”

Wake County has a second planting scheduled to take place in March.

Wake County’s tree canopy study

The Land Cover Analysis with Supporting Tree Canopy Assessment examined how much of Wake County is covered by trees, buildings and water.

There are about 550,000 acres of land In the county and tree canopy covers about 54.2% of it.

Other data showed vegetation like shrubs and grass made up 23.3% of the land; lakes and ponds made up 3.4%; buildings, roads, sidewalks and other areas made up 14.9%. Bare soil like vacant lots, construction sites and agriculture fields made up 4.1%.

The study broke tree canopy Into two distinct forest types: coniferous and deciduous.

Coniferous trees retain their leaves and needles year-round. These are pine, spruce, hemlocks, cypress and cedar trees. Wax-leaf trees, like magnolia and hollies, are also In this category. The coniferous trees make up 87,687 acres, or 29%, of canopy In Wake County.

Deciduous trees lose their leaves In the winter. In North Carolina, the most common are oak, hickory, maple, beech and elm trees. They make up 209,556 acres, or 70.6% of the canopy, in Wake County.

Each year, Wake County trees remove 11,022 tons of pollutants from the air, absorb over 414,000 tons of carbon dioxide and catch 8.1 billion gallons of stormwater.