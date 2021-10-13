Wake County man charged with killing roommate. He called 911 on himself, police say

A man accused of fatally shooting his roommate was arrested Tuesday night after calling 911 and telling police where he was.

Travis Denawn Jordan, 32, has been charged with murder.

His arrest comes after first responders were dispatched to Braemar Highlands Drive in Zebulon around 10:15 p.m. Tuesday, the town’s police department said in a news release.

Officers found Chauncy Kassim Montague, 35, suffering from gunshot wounds in the front yard. Police said the two men were roommates and may have argued before the shooting.

He was taken to the hospital, where he died, police said.

Witnesses named Jordan as the suspect and said he had left in a Dodge Charger.

But police said Jordan called 911 as he drove away from Zebulon, alerting officers to his intended location.

Police arrested him without incident on Ricker Road in Raleigh.

“This is a devastating night for the Montague family and our community. ” said Zebulon Chief Jacqui Boykin. “Our staff is committed to finding justice for Montague’s loved ones.”