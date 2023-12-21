Wake County mother arrested, charged with starving, killing her 10-year-old son

A Morrisville mother has been charged with starving and killing her 10-year-old son.

Priyanka Tiwari, 33, was arrested by Morrisville police Thursday morning.

Warrants obtained by The News & Observer allege that Tiwari intentionally killed her son on Wednesday. They also allege that she had previously been starving the boy for an unspecified amount of time.

The warrants do not specify how the child was killed.

Tiwari is expected to appear in court on Thursday afternoon and is currently being held in custody without bail.

To Report Child Abuse or Neglect

Call: 919-212-7990 (English) 919-212-7963 (Espanol)

Business Hours: Monday – Friday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

After regular business hours, weekends and on holidays, call 911 and say you wish to make a CPS report. The 911 operator will contact an after-hours social worker who will return your call.