Wake County officials to reveal improvement plans for Neuse River
A meeting will be held today at Good Hope Baptist Church in Knightdale.
Let's be honest, you've not been doing enough to support your dog's musical career up until this point, have you.
Memphis had not granted Mikey Williams permission to play for the Tigers even after the resolution of his criminal case in November.
The CPI print will be critical for investors weighing whether bets on early interest rate cuts are well-placed.
In today's edition: Nick Saban retires, Pete Carroll gets canned, more upsets in college hoops, Shohei Ohtani vs. the California Tax Board, and more.
Google wants to inject a little generative AI into retail. To coincide with the National Retailer Association's annual conference in NYC, Google Cloud today unveiled new gen AI products designed to help retailers personalize their online shopping experiences and streamline their back-office operations. One of Google Cloud's new products, Conversational Commerce Solution, lets retailers embed gen AI-powered agents on their websites and mobile apps -- sort of like a brand-specific ChatGPT.
Are you ready for the next winter storm?
It's officially the year of the "mob wife" aesthetic.
Walmart’s new generative AI-powered search functions will be available on iOS and Android mobile devices as well as through the company’s website.
Like any good buzz phrase, “software-defined vehicle” is as straightforward as it is obtuse. If you’re trying to figure out what automakers and suppliers mean by this term — which was all over CES 2024 — you’re in the right place. A software-defined vehicle is a vehicle defined by software — okay, sorry, I can do better than that.
The Securities and Exchange Commission has approved the applications of 11 spot bitcoin ETFs in a highly anticipated decision.
We've picked the best meal delivery service for every taste and budget.
Eyes are on the looming US consumer inflation report as expectations for rate cuts cool.
Check out our latest fantasy hockey trade tips, headlined by a forward who might be stashed on an opposing IR spot.
Selena Gomez says she didn't gossip about Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet to Taylor Swift — but was talking about "two of my friends who hooked up."
Shoppers and dermatologists alike are wild about these effective but gentle overnight strips.
YouTube announced today that it's making it easier to find accurate life-saving information about basic first aid and emergency care with the launch of its new First Aid Information Shelves. The new shelves will be pinned to the top of search results and will feature videos from credible health organizations like Mass General Brigham.
Our first ears-on time with Sennhesier's Momentum True Wireless 4 and Momentum Sport earbuds.
Here’s a list of the best smart home gadgets, from smart plugs to robot vacuums, that you can get, as chosen by Engadget editors.
Amazon-owned Twitch is preparing to lay off 35 percent of its employees or around 500 people.
Earlier today, Forbes reported that venture capitalist, operator and entrepreneur Keith Rabois is returning to Khosla Ventures (KV), the Silicon Valley outfit where he cut his teeth as a full-time VC before joining Founders Fund (FF) in 2019, teaming up with former Stanford classmate Peter Thiel in the process. When we'd talked last, Rabois sounded content where he was. Today, he said the decision to switch teams was very recent, stemming from a discussion with his former Khosla Ventures’ colleague Samir Kaul about the possible merits and pitfalls of starting his own fund; Rabois says that chat quickly turned into dinner with firm founder Vinod Khosla, who separately announced today that he is "thrilled" about Rabois' return.