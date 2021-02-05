Wake County to open mass COVID-19 drive-thru vaccine site at PNC Arena parking lot

Adam Wagner

PNC Arena will be the site of a mass COVID-19 vaccination site next week, Wake County Public Health announced in a statement late Friday afternoon.

Vaccinations will be available at the arena by appointment only, with people chosen from the county’s wait list. Invitations will be sent out Friday evening, according to the Wake County release. Appointments must be confirmed for the vaccine to be reserved.

The PNC Arena effort will lead to about 2,100 vaccinations, according to the Wake County release. It will take place on Thursday, Feb. 11, and Saturday, Feb. 13. Wake County said it plans to continue operating the PNC Arena vaccination site as supply and partnerships allow.

Most of the vaccinations will take place in the arena’s 8,000-space parking lot, with recipients driving through. People with appointments can also walk up to receive the vaccine.

If someone has an appointment and is taking GoRaleigh, they can take the Edwards Mill Bus 26 to Edwards Mill Road at Trinity Road Northbound or take the Blue Ridge Bus 27 to Blue Ridge Road and Westchase Boulevard Southbound. A shuttle will run continuously between these stops and the vaccination site, the county said.

In addition to Wake County Public Health, the PNC Arena vaccination site will be staffed by UNC REX Healthcare and the Capital Regional Advisory Committee.

“Thanks in part to the incredible coordination that is already underway among our community partners, we stand ready to take on these additional doses and deliver them safely and efficiently. This means more vaccinations and more lives saved,” Matt Calabria, chairman of the Wake County Board of Commissioners, said in a prepared statement.

Wake County has 94,000 people on its COVID-19 vaccine wait list, according to Friday’s release. If more vaccine becomes available, the PNC Arena site has the space to add additional drive-thru lanes.

In a prepared statement, Don Waddell, the president of the Carolina Hurricanes and PNC Arena, said, “PNC Arena has ample space to serve as a mass-vaccination venue, and we want to do everything we can to help Wake County in its fight against COVID-19.”

