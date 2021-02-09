Wake County prosecutor on leave after allegation that he impersonated an officer

A Wake County prosecutor was suspended for two weeks and remains on administrative leave after he was accused of impersonating a law enforcement officer, prosecutors said.

Adam Everett, who has been an assistant district attorney in the county for about five years, was suspended for 10 days and is now on administrative leave, Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman said.

The alleged incident happened between 1 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. on New Year’s Day at an apartment building in downtown Raleigh, according to a Raleigh Police Department report.

Freeman asked Mike Waters, district attorney for Granville, Vance, Franklin, Warren and Person counties, to handle the investigation that includes whether Everett impersonated a law enforcement officer, a misdemeanor under these circumstances.

There is an allegation Everett knocked on a residential door, claimed to be a law enforcement officer and said that he smelled marijuana, Waters said.

“If that happened that would be outside the scope of his duties,” Waters said.

There is no allegation Everett entered the residence, Waters said.

Waters said he is still reviewing evidence in the case.

Everett’s attorney, Roger Smith Jr., didn’t immediately respond to a message left Tuesday morning.

Smith told WRAL, which first reported the investigation, that Everett is cooperating.