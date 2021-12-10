Wake County school employee suspended after allegedly placing knee on student’s neck

A Wake County school employee has been suspended after students saw the employee placing a knee on a student’s neck while trying to break up a fight, according to a letter from the school’s principal.

Staff at Panther Creek High School in Cary responded to an altercation between two students during lunch on Dec. 7, Principal Greg Decker said in the letter to the school community.

Footage of the incident recorded by students and the school’s security cameras appeared to show a staff member trying to restrain a student by placing their knee on the student’s neck, Decker said. The incident was also witnessed by several students.

A video of the incident was shared with school district leadership on Dec. 7, and an investigation was launched in collaboration with the Wake County Public Schools System’s human resources department and the Cary Police Department, the letter stated.

The employee, who was not identified, is currently suspended from all duties as authorities continue their investigation, Decker said.

“As the investigation proceeds, we are committed to being as transparent as the law allows and to taking any appropriate action,” he said.

Decker said the actions seen in the video are “deeply concerning” and encouraged students and staff seeking support to reach out to school counselors.

“We hold a responsibility to ensure that all students feel safe and respected in our school communities,” Decker said. “The community, our students and our employees are still processing the many disturbing events that have taken place over the past several years.”

The News & Observer has contacted Cary police for more information about the investigation.