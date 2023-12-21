Shooting in northeastern Wake County was road-rage violence, sheriff’s office says

The Wake County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a road-rage shooting Wednesday night in which a car was hit by gunfire in northeastern Wake County.

Deputies responded around 9:30 p.m. after a driver reported being shot at while driving on Louisburg Road near Pulley Town Road, just outside Rolesville.

“Investigators have determined that shots were fired from another car,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. “This is being investigated as a road rage incident.”

No injuries were reported, and no one was in custody as of Wednesday night.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information that might aid the investigation to call investigators at 919-856-6911.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.