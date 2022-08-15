Emotional Wake Sheriff Gerald Baker vows to find deputy’s killer or killers

In emotional remarks to Wake County leaders, Sheriff Gerald Baker vowed Monday to bring those responsible for fatally shooting one of his deputies to justice.

“We’re going to continue on,” Baker said, softly banging his hand on the podium. “I don’t have very long, but I’ll spend every single second left bringing this person to justice. That I promise. That I vow.”

Baker lost the Democratic primary for sheriff and will step down following November’s election, after serving one term in office.

Deputy Ned Byrd, a K-9 officer and former detention officer, was shot and killed Thursday night while on patrol in southeastern Wake County.

No arrests have been made in the case.

Baker updated the Wake County commissioners during a meeting Monday afternoon, where he announced the N.C. Sheriffs’ Association is offering a $100,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for Byrd’s death.

In a news release, the association said it was “horrified by the recent acts of violence” against law enforcement personnel in recent weeks.

Byrd, a 13-year veteran of the department, was found shot multiple times near a gas station on Auburn Knightdale Road and Battle Bridge Road, according to the sheriff’s office.

Before he was shot, Byrd had responded to a call about a mile away and had cleared the scene, according to Eric Curry, spokesperson for the sheriff’s office.

In a weekend statement, Wake County Commissioner Chair Sig Hutchinson said local law enforcement was “working around the clock to bring the shooter to justice.”

“We ask the community to remember, that every shift, men and women across Wake County are pinning on their shield and walking out the door to protect us, hoping they will come home safely,” Hutchinson said. “Gun violence not only affects community members, but it also targets law enforcement officers, and we need to work together to ensure these public servants have the tools, training and support to help keep them out of harm’s way.”

As of Friday, six North Carolina law enforcement officers had been shot, including two fatally, in the last three weeks.

Anyone having information concerning this case should contact the Wake County Sheriff’s Office at 919-306-6931 or 919-306-7748.