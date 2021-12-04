Wake County woman charged with sexually abusing 2-year-old, held on $1.3 million bond

A 25-year-old Willow Springs woman has been charged with sexually abusing a 2-year-old child known to her, according to the Wake County Sheriff’s Office.

Kristin Nicole Massey was arrested Friday, according to county arrest records, and was charged with statutory sex offense with a child by an adult, felony intentional child abuse inflicting serious physical injury, and two counts of negligent child abuse inflicting serious physical injury, the sheriff’s office said.

The toddler was taken to a local hospital for treatment, after which medical staff contacted the sheriff’s office about a possible sexual assault, sheriff’s office spokesperson Eric Curry said in a news release.

Medical staff conducted an examination and determined the child’s injuries were caused by sexual trauma, Curry said.

Massey later admitted to “some of the allegations” made against her during an interview with the sheriff’s office, according to the release.

The sheriff’s office did not say what Massey’s relationship to the child is, but said Child Protective Services was called and took custody of the 2-year-old, along with other children living in Massey’s home.

Massey is being held at the Wake County Detention Center on a $1.3 million bond.