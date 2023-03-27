Wake County woman taken to hospital after child fires gun inside home

The Wake County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting inside a home near Wendell that sent a woman to the hospital on Sunday morning.

Deputies responded to a report of a firearm that was accidentally discharged on Privette Road near the small town east of Raleigh, according to a news release.

The woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a juvenile fired the weapon through the wall.

“At this point in the investigation, it appears to have been accidental,” the release stated.

The News & Observer has requested 911 calls and dispatch recordings, which are pubic records, to learn more about the shooting.