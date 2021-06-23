Wake County woman, teenager killed in crash on I-40 near Greensboro, police say

A woman heading east on Interstate 40 crossed the center median Tuesday, striking multiple cars as she entered westbound traffic and killing two people from Wake County, according to the Greensboro Police Department.

The crash occurred just after 4:20 p.m. on I-40 near McConnell Road, police said in a news release.

Priya Hairston, a 19-year-old Summerfield resident, was driving a gray Nissan Altima when she crossed into westbound traffic and struck a white Kia Sorento and a black jeep.

Lisa Tate, a 51-year-old Apex woman, and Victoria Padilla, a 17-year-old Holly Springs girl, were killed during the crash, police said.

Tate was the driver of the Kia, and Padilla was a passenger. Another passenger in the car, a minor who has not been named, was taken to the hospital.

Two other vehicles were involved in the crash, but police said they did not contribute to the wreck and that their drivers were not injured.

Hairston was charged with two counts of misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, and driving left of center, the department said.

The News & Observer has asked Greensboro police for more information about how the crash occurred.

The investigation remains ongoing, and police have asked anyone with information about the incident to contact Greensboro/Guilford CrimeStoppers anonymously at 336-373-1000.