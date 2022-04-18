‘Wake up’: crime-fighting nonprofit sends strong message after weekend violence

The Easter weekend was marked by deadly gun violence after the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to six shootings.

JSO said seven people were shot and three killed, including a 17-year-old, in a 24-hour span.

“I want to appeal to the community to help us in these senseless deaths. We’re sick of seeing our young people destroyed by gun violence,” Pastor Quovadis Thomas, the CEO of Arms of Mercy, said.

He joined several other local crime-fighting groups and marched against the violence in downtown Jacksonville Friday.

“There’s not enough being done. We can do more,” he told Action News Jax’s Robert Grant.

Councilmember Reggie Gaffney said more than half of Jacksonville’s shootings stem from gang and drug violence. He said the city needs to invest in smaller nonprofits like Arms of Mercy that are embedded in the community.

He recently put up $300,000 with Councilmember Sam Newby from their contingency funds to go towards nonprofits.

“You got good organizations doing great things, but very limited resources. As leaders, this is where we need to come in,” he said.

Mayor Lenny Curry’s Cure Violence initiative started nearly three years ago in June of 2019 and has since expanded to three different zones. Of the six shootings over the weekend, four were outside Cure Violence zones.

In a statement, he said, “Since Day 1, I have made it my priority to ensure that my budget allows for every possible resource necessary to keep our city safe, and to provide any and all tools, personnel, and technology that those on the front lines need to assist in this effort. Budgets are about priorities, and my next budget will once again invest heavily into public safety and neighborhood infrastructure. My administration will continue working with all agencies involved to make sure that we continue to fight to make Jacksonville a safer community. This has, and will remain, my number one commitment.”

Gaffney said he would like to see more funding to smaller organizations to cover the gap Cure Violence is not covering.

“We started out east, and now we’re in three different communities. It seems where you concentrate, the crime goes elsewhere.”

He said a major part of the problem is neighbors don’t speak up if they see or know something. Social media also fuels the violence, with gangs fighting over turf.

“If we get out in the streets, we can provide some hope and then try to implement some peace,” Thomas said.

Action News Jax also reached out to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office for a statement or interview with Sheriff Mike Williams about the weekend violence. So far, we have not heard back.

