Wake DA says police use of force in Raleigh mass shooting was ‘lawful’

Law enforcement’s use of force during the Raleigh mass shooting in October was “lawful” due to the circumstances and after evidence shows the 15-year-old suspect fired at officers first, Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman said Monday.

Freeman released a statement directing the State Bureau of Investigation to conclude its criminal investigation into officers’ uses of force on Oct. 13 during an hourslong standoff with 15-year-old Austin Thompson.

Thompson was injured in the standoff, and Freeman revealed for the first time that Thompson’s non-fatal shooting injury was self-inflicted.

The standoff came after Thompson had shot at six people in the Hedingham neighborhood, killing five of them. His capture came after he injured a police officer during the standoff, shooting him in the knee. He ultimately was taken into custody from a shed with the use of a tactical robot.

The initial request for the use-of-force criminal investigation by the NCSBI is standard procedure when law enforcement uses deadly force against someone.

“During efforts to take the juvenile into custody, law enforcement utilized deadly force only in response to deadly force being used. State law provides for the use of deadly force by law enforcement under these circumstances. No further investigation into the use of force is required at this time,” Freeman said in a statement.

