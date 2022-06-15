Wake DA won’t press charges against Raleigh police officers in fatal I-440 Beltline shooting

Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman said Wednesday she won’t press charges against Raleigh Police officers in the fatal shooting of Daniel Turcios, a man who an officer fatally shot at the scene of an Interstate 440 crash on Jan. 11.

A police officer shot and killed 43-year-old Turcios after a crash that he was involved in with his wife and children. He did not respond to repeated commands to drop a knife that he produced at the scene.

Five officers responded, and body camera footage released in February depicts a chaotic scene that stemmed from an argument between Turcios, police and other drivers.

While Turcios was walking away from officers with the knife in hand, one officer tased him. As the officers tried to subdue Turcios, the man swung a knife in the direction of officers. One of the officers shot him.

Turcios, a Salvadoran immigrant, spoke only Spanish in officers’ body camera footage, and family members say Turcios was disoriented by the crash.

A 911 caller suggested Turcios was drunk at the time of the crash, which Police Chief Estella Patterson later cited at a news conference. But an autopsy report did not detect alcohol or drugs in his system, The N&O reported.

It was the first Raleigh police shooting of 2022.