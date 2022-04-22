Wake detention officer, inmate charged in assault of 2nd inmate, sheriff’s office says

A former Wake County detention officer and an inmate have been charged for their alleged roles in an assault on another inmate at the county jail earlier this year, the Wake County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies charged former Master Detention Officer Kareem Abdul Shabazz, 27, with one felony count of obstructing justice, and one misdemeanor count of assaulting inflicting serious injury, sheriff’s office spokesperson Eric Curry said in a news release.

According to the release, the sheriff’s office alleges that Shabazz had a verbal exchange with an inmate in February. Shortly thereafter, he allegedly allowed another inmate, Darryl Anthony Braun, 34, to enter that inmate’s cell and assault them.

Shabazz was assigned to the dorm where the assault allegedly took place, the release stated.

For his role in the altercation, the sheriff’s office also charged Braun with one count of habitual misdemeanor assault and a count of misdemeanor assault inflicting serious injury.

“When I was made aware of the allegations that a detention officer was involved in the assault of one of our residents, I immediately called for a swift and thorough investigation,” Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker said in the release. “The Wake County Sheriff’s Office will not tolerate such heinous acts.”

A grand jury heard the case this week and returned a true bill of indictment, after which arrest warrants were issued for both Shabazz and Braun, the sheriff’s office said.

Braun is still under custody, while Shabazz was released after posting a $5,000 bond.