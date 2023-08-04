In the wake of fight at Aiken High School are questions, increased police presence

Aug. 4—Classes resumed with a heightened police presence Friday in the aftermath of a large fight that saw Aiken High School locked down and led to a spate of arrests.

Students were made to empty their bags of personal computers and metal objects to walk through standing metal detectors Friday morning. Any student who set off the detectors was scanned with handheld security wands.

More police are expected to be visible before and after the start of school in the coming days. The district also said counselors are available to students.

The fight began in the school cafeteria around 12:35 p.m. Thursday and police from the Aiken Department of Public Safety arrived at the scene minutes after getting a call from a school resource officer. Deputies with the Aiken County Sheriff's Office also responded.

One student was sent to the hospital with an arm fracture, while others were treated for minor injuries at the scene.

Lt. Jennifer Hayes with the Aiken Department of Public Safety said six juveniles have been charged with misdemeanor affray. Their names will not be released.

As police continue with their investigation, Hayes said more arrests are expected.

Police recovered a knife from the school, but do not believe it or any other weapon was used in the fight.

Hayes also said police have not received video footage from the fight.

A statement from the Aiken County Public School District said it is grateful for the swift response from responders, employees and the community.

"Situations like today are a major detriment to all of our schools," the district said in a release. "They diminish the sense of safety and security that students, staff and families deserve to have on our school campuses."

After the ordeal, parents and students shared their concerns on Facebook. One person was concerned about having more safety and security measures in the schools.

"It's time to have a security guard or police officer at every school," one commenter said.

Story continues

However, an Aiken High student stated that there are "about 2-3 cops at the school every day." Another person believes it is a necessity to use funding toward "the hiring of more police and sheriff officers."

Other comments said student behavior is a reflection on the parents, not the school.

"This is a good reminder that it's not the teachers, it's the parents," said one commenter.

Another said, "Where are the parents? What will YOU DO to stop this behavior in the future?"

Some people still believe there is a lack of discipline in schools and there are few consequences.

Still, others believe incidents like this are perpetuated by a lack of discipline within schools. "Administration tells teachers and bus drivers not to write referrals and just deal with the bad behavior because the amount of referrals and suspensions makes school look bad," read one comment.

Catherine Herring, who was waiting to pick up her grandchild, said she didn't expect something like this to happen since school just started last week.

"It's very scary," Herring said.