In wake of Floyd, Blake shootings, five lessons prosecutors should heed when investigating cops

Six years before Jacob Blake was shot seven times by police in front of his children, and George Floyd was suffocated to death by cops, a New York City district attorney announced that the cops who killed an unarmed Black man, Eric Garner, would not face charges.

The movement for independent prosecutions was born anew with the district attorney's announcement. Garner’s family members and community residents — especially New Yorkers of color — said in no uncertain terms that justice could not be served when local prosecutors were tasked with investigating and charging the very cops they work with every day.

Less than a year later, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the creation of an independent special prosecution role to investigate police killings of unarmed persons.

People prepare to march in support of Jacob Blake and his family to the Kenosha County Courthouse on August 29, 2020 in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

The next day, I was put in charge of the special prosecution unit inside the state attorney general’s office. I knew that I had to learn quickly how to navigate these complex, emotional and highly contentious investigations.

The calls for special prosecutors came again this summer.

The cases involving Floyd’s death were moved from the local Minneapolis prosecutor to Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison. The Justice in Policing Act, passed by the House but spurned by the Senate, provides financial incentives for states to have special prosecutors. And, most recently, focus has turned to who will prosecute the shooting of Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Pursuing police killings of unarmed civilians is perhaps the most challenging work a prosecutor can do. I oversaw several investigations and the prosecutions of an NYPD police officer and a sitting district attorney — including the most painful moment of my legal career: watching a jury deliver a not guilty verdict in a case where an NYPD officer killed an unarmed Black man, Delrawn Small.

Small's case was one of two we took to court during my time as head of the attorney general's investigative unit. I thought we had a strong case against the officer, who was off duty, when he shot and killed Small at a stoplight after a run-in between the two.

I thought we had built a strong case.

The lessons I learned as a special prosecutor are more urgent now than ever:

►The first lesson I learned in my role was to listen to the families of the victims. It may sound obvious, but too often in cases of police killings, investigators treat family members like they are under investigation. What l heard from families was heart-breaking and eye-opening. Some prosecutors had not returned families’ calls for years. Some family members were not even allowed to see the body of their loved one at the morgue. Listening to and focusing on the trauma of families is the starting point for these investigations.

►Second, I learned that transparency is essential, both for family members and for the larger community. The people deserve to know what happened, what went wrong, how it might be prevented in the future and that justice is being pursued without bias. That is why we issued a report detailing our factual findings and our legal analysis in every investigation in which we did not file charges.

►Third, I realized that the news media plays a critical role in informing the public about the facts of these cases. Prosecutors are trained to try cases in the courtroom and not in the news, and there is a good reason for this: Everyone deserves a fair trial. However, the defense playbook for police killing cases is to attempt to use the news media to dehumanize the victim. Too often, the defense trots out tired tropes suggesting that the victim was the generic “dangerous Black bogeyman.” Prosecutors must use every avenue at their disposal to remind the judge and the public at large that the victim was a real person, with a life and dreams far beyond this single, tragic fatal event.

►Fourth, I found that everything about this kind of trial feels different, because the defendants are police officers. Long before I had the special prosecutor role, I was a federal prosecutor and I tried an FBI agent for misconduct. It sounds terrible — because every defendant is presumed innocent as a matter of law — but this trial was the first time that the presumption of innocence was palpable in the courtroom. Jurors — including Black jurors — played cops and robbers when they were kids. Many spent their lives looking up to police. Even those who fiercely want reform still sit in the jury box thinking, “If someone breaks into my house, I’ll call the police.” Many people have difficulty holding police officers accountable. Prosecutors must probe this issue thoroughly during jury selection and repeatedly emphasize that no one is above the law.

►And finally, I learned that you must keep pushing, despite the strong political and social headwinds. You will be criticized by someone — maybe even everyone — no matter what you do. Relationships with law enforcement will be strained. Commentators will second guess your every move. I always told my team to feel liberated by this. If you will be criticized no matter what you do, all the more reason to do exactly what you think is just and proper. Follow the facts without fear or favor.

As the protests against racism and police brutality rightly continue to swell, we will see even more calls to take police violence cases out of the hands of inherently conflicted local prosecutors. I hope the hard-earned lessons my team and I learned as one of the nation’s first standing statewide prosecutor’s offices for police killings will help provide a roadmap to greater justice.

Alvin Bragg is co-director of the Racial Justice Project at New York Law School and a candidate for Manhattan district attorney.

