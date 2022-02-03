Wake Forest police investigating shootings after juvenile shot in leg

A juvenile was shot in the leg Wednesday in the second of two reported shootings this afternoon, Wake Forest Police said.

Wake Forest police responded to a shooting around 4:15 p.m. on the 200 block of North Allen Road. Police responded a short time later to a report of someone being shot several blocks away on the 800 block of North Main Street.

Authorities located a male juvenile who was shot in the leg and took him to the hospital for treatment.

Police say that both shootings appear to be related.

Police did not say if a suspect was in custody or provide details on the first reported shooting on North Allen Road.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked by the Wake Forest Police Department to call a tip line at 919-435-9610 and may remain anonymous.