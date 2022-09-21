Wake Forest School Of Business Launches Hybrid MBA Program

Wake Forest will launch a new hybrid MBA for working professionals

From Winston-Salem, North Carolina: The Wake Forest University School of Business now offers an enhanced way of learning for working professionals who desire greater flexibility when choosing an MBA program.

The part-time MBA Charlotte Saturday program will transition to a hybrid option, providing a full range of MBA format offerings for Wake Forest, including in-person and online. The hybrid program is designed for working professionals who are seeking a flexible learning approach that will allow them to immerse themselves in engaging asynchronous lessons during non-classroom weeks, while still maintaining face-to-face instruction from world-class faculty and strong, engaging relationships with peers.

“Incorporating this new format into our MBA program portfolio creates a flexible program option that allows working professionals to pursue a rigorous program while maintaining their professional and personal commitments. The hybrid MBA will prepare students for success as leaders in any number of industries,” said Sisel Distinguished Dean of Business Annette L. Ranft.

The new hybrid MBA program will consist of 60% on-campus instruction at the state-of-the-art Wake Forest Charlotte Center campus and 40% engaging, asynchronous learning whenever and wherever they choose during non-classroom weeks. Semesters are 15 weeks long and students can complete the program in 20 months. The hybrid program will officially launch in Spring 2023 with classes starting on January 14.

William J. Bruns

Harvard Business School Professor William J. Bruns Dies At 87

From Harvard Business School: Professor Emeritus William John Bruns Jr., the Henry R. Byers Professor of Business Administration, passed away on September 1, 2022, at his home in Plymouth, MA. Bruns was highly recognized as a distinguished scholar and teacher in the field of accounting.

Bruns first visited Harvard Business School as an associate professor in 1969 following appointments at Yale University and the University of Washington. After joining the HBS faculty, he was named the Henry R. Byers Professor of Business Administration in 1993. A member of the Accounting and Management Unit (known at the time as Control and then as Accounting and Control), he was the author of well over 100 cases, notes, exercises, and teaching notes, a number of which remain bestsellers today. He also authored Accounting for Managers and a companion instructor’s manual, reprinted into its third edition, among other books.

In a message to the HBS community, Dean Srikant Datar noted, “In everything he did, Bill brought equal measures empathy and rigor, holding himself and others to high standards with kindness and compassion. He was beloved by his students and recognized as a generous and caring colleague.”

Sign-Ups Open For HBCU Case Competition

Sign-ups for the 2022 HBCU Business Case Competition hosted by the Black Wealth Summit have just opened.

“The HBCU Business Case Competition is central to how BWS plans to engage our young people to own their own wealth journey, live by choice, and thrive with greater wealth equity,” says Black Wealth Summit President and CEO Cedric Nash.

The Black Wealth Summit is an annual event (Oct. 27-29 2022) that seeks to inspire, educate and build Black wealth through discussions about financial wellness, wealth building, economic sustainability, and more. At its core, the summit’s goal is to make financial knowledge more accessible.

The HBCU Business Case Competition is designed to encourage students to explore entrepreneurship and to begin their own wealth journey. Any student currently attending a Historically Black College and University is eligible to enter for the chance to win up to $25K in total prizes.

The post Wake Forest School Of Business Launches Hybrid MBA Program appeared first on Poets&Quants.