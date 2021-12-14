In wake of gun arrest and phony ‘threat,’ frustration and reassurances mix at Farmington High School forum

Frustrated parents demanded more information Monday night about the supposed shooting threat at Farmington High School, while school administrators and police replied there’s little more they can say except to reassure that it wasn’t a genuine threat.

Social media accounts have badly distorted what actually happened, educators said, and the arrest of a 14-year-old on Monday in an entirely unrelated gun incident created more confusion in the community.

“How am I supposed to know if it’s safe to send my child to school tomorrow?,” one woman asked at a community forum Monday night, drawing applause from about 30 others.

The timing of Farmington High School’s incidents has ramped up concern in town, since they came just a month after a student shot four others dead at a Michigan high school.

Tuesday was the ninth anniversary of the Sandy Hook massacre, and students have been arrested this month in connection with threats in New Haven, Norwalk, Danbury, Greenwich, Hamden and Ansonia.

In Farmington’s case, there’s been no indication of any real threat against the school or students. School administrators and police blame escalating — and half-true or phony — rumors on social media for frightening much of the community, but many of the 100 parents at a safety forum Monday night said there’s been too much secrecy.

“The lack of knowing is what feeds into the fear and the social media nonsense,” parent Josh Davidson told a panel of school administrators and police officials at the forum.

“The tropes of ‘We’ve got this handled’ and ‘We’ve followed procedure’ are great, but we need more information,” Davidson said. “The fact that none of this is being shared and ‘trust us’ is not sufficient.”

Social media was ablaze last week with reports of a student gun threat, and secondhand accounts got worse over a period of two days. At least one student’s name was linked in social media posts with making a threat, and some comments suggested the school wasn’t safe.

Administrators cite federal student privacy laws as their reason for providing nearly no details about that matter. Police and the schools said an extensive investigation revealed “no credible threat,” but won’t say more.

When one parent on Monday night said bullying was involved, at least a dozen others — and some students in the room — applauded and nodded, but many others looked puzzled.

Davidson said later that most parents — including himself — still don’t know what really happened.

The situation grew more tense Monday when a 14-year-old student was arrested on a gun possession charge. Police said they have proof the boy had a gun in a vehicle at the school on Dec. 3; they said they haven’t recovered the weapon, but ensured that he wasn’t returning to the school in the days it took to get an arrest warrant. Police said Monday the boy continues to be held in a state juvenile detention center.

Police Chief Paul Melanson emphasized the incident wasn’t connected to the original threat rumors. The arrested boy made no threat to anyone, he said.

Police aren’t disclosing more details, citing confidentiality laws to protect juveniles. If the same incident happened involving an adult, Melanson said, the public would get the suspect’s name and address along with a detailed summary of what he was accused of doing and how he was caught.

Several parents complained that they should have been told of the Dec. 3 incident right away, not when the arrest was made more than a week later. Melanson said that could have compromised the investigation.

“You have to know that our primary concern is the safety of your kids,” he said. “Understand, if we don’t do a successful investigation and we cant prove this, then that student is back to school on Monday morning.”

But most parents focused their criticism on how the schools handled the initial incident of a supposed threat, which escalated on social media but involved no arrest.

Principal Scott Hurwitz said the school administrators treat all threats seriously, and consult staff psychologists and counselors — and occasionally private psychiatric professionals. But when pressed, educators on the panel wouldn’t say whether any students were being disciplined in connected with the alleged threat.

One high school student said better transparency would have prevented a lot of confusion and misinformation. When parents got an email vaguely referencing the situation last week, students didn’t get a copy.

“It led to either parents not telling their students about what was going on or them asking ‘Do you know what’s going on?,’ which led to kids going to social media and asking ‘What the hell is going on?,’” the student said, drawing applause from the crowd.

“Parents don’t know, kids don’t know — having to piece things together from social media ... is heartbreaking,” he said. “Having to go to school and see half the kids aren’t there because they’re afraid of going to school and getting shot, that’s (expletive) scary.”