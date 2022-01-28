Wake held for NYPD officer shot in line of duty

The Daily Beast

Twitter/WSM4Nine police officers in Tennessee opened fire at a 37-year-old man on Thursday afternoon after a confrontation on an interstate highway in Nashville. The man, who police said had been sitting on a guardrail on the busy roadway, died.In a video filmed by a bystander and posted to Twitter by news outlet WSMV, the man can be seen standing still in the right lane of the highway as almost a dozen Tennessee Highway Patrolmen and Nashville Police look on, guns drawn. The entire highway is b