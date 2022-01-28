Wake held for NYPD officer shot in line of duty

Jason Rivera, a rookie officer for the New York Police Department who was killed while responding to a domestic disturbance call in Harlem, received a hero's farewell. Elaine Quijano has more.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories