Wake high school assistant principal suspended after being arrested on DUI charges

An assistant principal at Willow Spring High School has been suspended from her position after being arrested on charges of driving while impaired.

Wake County arrest records show that Lindsay Anderson, 41, was charged Friday by the State Highway Patrol with driving while impaired. Anderson is one of four assistant principals at Willow Spring High, located in Fuquay-Varina.

In a message sent over the weekend to families, Willow Spring High Principal Wade Martin said that the incident did not involve any of the school’s students and did not occur at the school. Martin said Anderson has been suspended pending the investigation.

According to the school’s website, Anderson is in her 18th year working in the Wake County school system. She has lived in Wake since she was 2 1/2 years old and attended district schools.