Wake high school substitute teacher charged with indecent liberties with students

A substitute teacher who worked at two Wake County high schools was arrested Tuesday by the Cary Police Department for indecent liberties with students.

Rachel Ainsley Beahn, 20, is charged with two felony counts of indecent liberties with a student.

The alleged felonies occurred with a student a Middle Creek High School in Apex and another student at Holly Springs High School, according to arrest warrants obtained by The News & Observer.

The warrants state that Beahn is a student teacher, but a Wake County Public School System spokesperson clarified that she was employed as a substitute.

Beahn was employed as a substitute at the time of each alleged offense, the warrants say.

She has been suspended from her job by the school system, according to WRAL, who first reported the news.

The N&O has reached out to Wake schools and Cary police for more information.