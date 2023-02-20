In the wake of JOYY Inc.'s (NASDAQ:YY) latest US$195m market cap drop, institutional owners may be forced to take severe actions

Key Insights

Institutions' substantial holdings in JOYY implies that they have significant influence over the company's share price

51% of the business is held by the top 7 shareholders

Insider ownership in JOYY is 34%

A look at the shareholders of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) can tell us which group is most powerful. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 47% to be precise, is institutions. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

And institutional investors endured the highest losses after the company's share price fell by 7.6% last week. The recent loss, which adds to a one-year loss of 32% for stockholders, may not sit well with this group of investors. Institutions or "liquidity providers" control large sums of money and therefore, these types of investors usually have a lot of influence over stock price movements. As a result, if the downtrend continues, institutions may face pressures to sell JOYY, which might have negative implications on individual investors.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about JOYY.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About JOYY?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in JOYY. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of JOYY, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in JOYY. The company's CEO Xueling Li is the largest shareholder with 25% of shares outstanding. With 8.7% and 5.5% of the shares outstanding respectively, Jun Lei and T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. are the second and third largest shareholders.

On further inspection, we found that more than half the company's shares are owned by the top 7 shareholders, suggesting that the interests of the larger shareholders are balanced out to an extent by the smaller ones.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of JOYY

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of JOYY Inc.. Insiders own US$802m worth of shares in the US$2.4b company. That's quite meaningful. Most would say this shows a good degree of alignment with shareholders, especially in a company of this size. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 19% stake in JOYY. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand JOYY better, we need to consider many other factors. Be aware that JOYY is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those shouldn't be ignored...

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

