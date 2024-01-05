In wake of Lake Ringgold developments, Sen. Springer to speak about water supply

In the wake of new developments in the planned construction of Lake Ringgold, 30th Dist. State Sen. Drew Springer will come to Wichita Falls to discuss the future of the state’s water supply. He'll speak at a meeting of the Wichita County Republican Women at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at The Forum, 2120 Speedway Ave.

The meeting is open to the public.

“This topic is especially relevant to Wichita County right now, as an administrative judge recently recommended against allowing Wichita Falls to develop the proposed Lake Ringgold," incoming WRCW president Katherine Smith said in a media release.

State Sen. Drew Springer, who represents a portion of Wichita County, said he will not run for re-election.

Smith said she hopes Springer can speak about where the city should go from here.

The denial recommendation by Judge Christiaan Siano will go before the three commissioners of the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality for a final decision, probably in early 2024.

Siano said the city was asking for more water than it will need in the future, given the region's stagnant population projections, implementation of conservation measures, and creation of a wastewater recycling program.

Both the city and opponents of the lake have agreed on an extension of time to reply because Siano's recommendation came during the holidays.

The city applied to the state for permission to build the new reservoir in Clay County in 2017, following a record five-year drought that nearly depleted existing lakes.

The city of Henrietta, Clay County, affected landowners and environmental groups have opposed the plan.

While the meeting is open to the public, lunch is offered for $20 and anyone who wants to partake of the meal must make lunch reservations no later than Monday by sending an email to ksmith325@yahoo.com.

