Wake man charged with DWI after golf cart incident leaves one dead

A Holly Springs man has been charged with driving while impaired after an incident with a golf cart Friday left one woman dead.

The woman was believed to have been a passenger in a golf cart when she was critically injured Friday night, said Mark Andrews, a spokesman for the town.

The incident took place around 11 p.m. on Morning Oaks Drive in the 12 Oaks development of Holly Springs.

The woman was taken to the hospital where she died from her injuries, Andrews said.

Holly Springs police have not released the identity of the woman, and are still working to determine the circumstances that led to her death.

Jeremy Rollins Martin, 43, has been charged with driving while impaired in connection to the Friday incident.

The DWI charge was filed from the same scene, but investigators have not filed any charges directly in relation to the death, Andrews said.

The 12 Oaks development is host to a more than 7,000-yard golf course, according to its website.